Tunisia’s inflation rate jumped to a record 9.8 percent in November from 9.2 percent in October.

Economy Minister Samir Said said this week he expected the inflation rate to rise in 2023 to 10.5 percent, from around 8.3 percent in 2022.

The central bank said in a statement that it aims to curb the upward trend of inflation.

The previous increase in interest rates was in October, when the bank raised them by 25 basis points, to 7.25 percent.

Today, Friday, the bank also decided to raise the minimum interest on deposits to 7 percent.

The bank said it was very concerned about the risks surrounding the monetary and fiscal balance of Tunisia and stressed the need to ensure access to external financing.

According to the bank, the trade deficit is expected to reach more than 25 billion dinars ($7.99 billion) for the whole of 2022, marking a record level compared to 16.2 billion dinars ($5.19 billion) in 2021.

Tunisia, which is struggling to reform public finances, is seeking a loan from the International Monetary Fund in return for reforms that include spending cuts, a wage freeze and cuts to energy and food subsidies.

The International Monetary Fund also called on Tunisia to further tighten monetary policy to tackle inflation.

Tunisia expects to reduce the fiscal deficit to 5.2 percent next year from 7.7 percent in 2022, driven by austerity measures.

It said it would cut subsidy spending by 26.4 percent to 8.8 billion dinars ($2.82 billion).

It also seeks to increase tax revenues by 12.5 percent to 40 billion dinars ($12.8 billion), while increasing tax rates for some professions such as lawyers, accountants and engineers to 19 percent from 13 percent.

The powerful Tunisian General Labor Union, which has about a million members, rejected the budget law, saying it would lead to a social explosion.