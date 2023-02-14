A Brabus creation too expensive? Then this might be something for you. You will get one where they have not done anything to the engine. Oh, and two wheels are missing. Moreover, it is not a Mercedes, but Brabus has not been exclusively Mercedes for a while. Now remember the name correctly: Brabus 1300 R Edition 23.

For the connoisseurs, this bike from Brabus uses the KTM 1290 Super Duke R Evo as a base. That engine sprays Brabus in one of two colors: ‘Superblack’ or ‘Stealth Gray’. In addition, Brabus adds a double exhaust pipe for ‘great sound’. Other things of the well-known tuner are, for example, the air intakes, the forged wheels and the carbon fiber bellypan.

Specifications of the Brabus 1300 R Edition 23

Brabus and KTM leave the 1300-cc V-twin engine for what it is. As a result, the power remains 180 hp and the torque 140 Nm. The top speed is 270 km/h and it can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.2 seconds. All together, the motorcycle weighs 194 kilograms. By the way, the brakes are from Brembos, with the front having four pistons and the rear having two.

The motorcycle also has a number of useful tools. Think of smart traction control, anti-wheelie software and driving modes that ‘adapt to the environment and your mood’. We don’t know how the engine knows exactly how you are really doing. We do know that you can have the engine tuned for the road or the track. There will be 145 pieces of each color, so a total of 290 engines. For this they ask 42,500 euros, without Dutch taxes. You can pre-order it from February 16.