The Netherlands are the world leader in tulip cultivation, and from there come most of the bulbs that are planted in Europe and North America.

The export of bulbs, the cultivation of flowers, in their different species, is one of the country’s economic mainstays and, in addition, one of its great tourist attractions.

Tulip fields form a multi-colored blanket that can be enjoy in all its splendor normally between April and May.

Hectares and hectares of plantations offer the visitor a multicolored mosaic neatly arranged in vertical lines, from which the different flowers stand out, growing, looking for the sunlight.

A stunning panoramic tulip fields between Lisse and Sassenheim, Zuid-Holland province. Photo Shutterstock.

Plantations and routes

There are two large areas where most of the tulip fields in Holland are concentrated.

In the polder -Dutch term that describes land areas reclaimed from the North Sea- Noordoostpolder, in the province of Flevoland, and near the west coast, in the whole area between the city of Haarlem and towards the north of the province of Noord Holland, up to Alkmaar.

In Flevoland is the well-known Tulip Route, considered one of the most beautiful itineraries in the world to travel by car.

It is a route of more than 100 kilometers that covers some 2,000 hectares of fields of red, yellow or purple flowers.

The bulb fields are in the east and south of the region, but mostly in the Noordoost polder. You can follow the Route on foot, by bicycle or by car.

In addition to admiring the flowers, they offer many activities related to this crop, such as tulip photography workshops.

Charming villages and flowers with art

Flevoland is the largest flower bulb growing region in the whole of Holland, but the area around Haarlem is the most picturesque. You can cycle, walk, and depending on which areas you can also see while driving in the car over the levees.

Flevoland is the largest flower bulb growing region, but the area around Haarlem is the most picturesque. Photo Shutterstock.

The so-called “Bollenstreek”, the belt of tulips, has fields and fields of flowers and also with multitude of towns with a lot of charm and history.

Typical bulb-growing villages such as Sassenheim, Hillegom and Noordwijkerhout join Lisse, where you can visit the De Zwarte Tulp (the black tulip) museum to discover all about bulb culture.

In addition to the fields, this region has vast stretches of coastal dunes that are worth a trip, and lively beach towns such as Noordwijk and Katwijk.

Polders

Mild springs and cold nights make the Netherlands the perfect place to grow tulips.

Polder soil is constantly draining, creating ideal conditions for tulip bulbs, which need moist, but well-drained soil.

The culture of flower growing in the Netherlands began in the 16th century. Photo Shutterstock.

In fact, this flower culture started as early as the 16th century, when the inhabitants of the region began to dig dunes, since they needed the sand to expand their cities and roads.

The uncovered land turned out to be perfect for growing tulips, daffodils and hyacinths, and the mild oceanic climate was also ideal for growing bulbs, which exploded in the 19th century.

The season normally begins in March, with the flowering of the crocuses.

Then follow the daffodils and hyacinths and finally, from mid-April to mid-May, tulips emerge majestically.

Flower parades

This cup-shaped flower (although there are many other varieties with other forms, somewhat less known) is the star of this area of ​​the country.

Many localities live the cycle of the year according to the planting and flowering cycles of these bulbs, with various celebrations and activities, in a similar way to how some Spanish towns live the carnival throughout the year.

Among the most spectacular activities are the parades with floats decorated entirely with flowers, usually between April and May.

The Bloemencorso It is one of the most important, an annual flower parade that begins in Noordwijk and ends in Haarlem, in which figures made exclusively of flowers delight visitors.

There are numerous activities and celebrations related to crops. Photo Shutterstock.

This year, because of the pandemic, everything is changed, but normally a score of huge floats and a multitude of decorated cars make this 42 km route that passes through the garden gate Keukenhof.

This garden is one of the most important of its kind: Open exclusively in the tulip and bulb flower season to display authentic works of art made from the different blooms.

Almost seven million tulips and lilies of many different varieties, as well as daffodils, hyacinths, orchids and many other flowers form precious sculptural ensembles.

Beware of selfies

In tulip fields, no matter how beautiful the flowers are up close and no matter how spectacular the rows arranged by color, we must not forget that the show is a private plantation and, therefore, the environment must be cared for and respected.

In some gardens they allow you to walk among the flowers and cut some to take away. Photo Shutterstock.

As a general rule you cannot enter the fields, much less pick flowers. The farmer will tolerate with an attentive smile the tourist taking a photo at the end of the colorful line, but if he tries to go out into the field to soak up the sensation, he will receive a reprimand.

It is allowed to walk along the edges of the fields, but the temptation to take a selfie surrounded by tulips must be overcome, because it can spoil the plantations and transmit diseases to the flowers.

Anyway, to avoid temptations there are some gardens where it is expressly allowed to enter the flowers and cut them to take home some.

These include Anneke’s Pluktuin in Biddinghuizen and the Tulpenpluktuin van de Boerenshop tulip garden in Marknesse.

Carmen Giró / The avant-garde