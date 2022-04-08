The Mikado Game Center Europe is the first and only official Japanese arcade outside of Japan.

Can Navarra become the world capital of Japanese arcade? This same weekend he is going to achieve it in the municipality of Tudela thanks to the Mikado Game Center Europeconsidered the first and only official Japanese arcade that exists in the world outside of Japan.

The next 8th, 9th and 10th of April will be the biggest arcade festival of the year: Fightcade Offline Festival 2022. From the organization they tell us that the attending public will enjoy hours and hours of play in the more than 100 Japanese arcades available, fully operational and with 100% original components.

There will be great players from the national sceneThe public will witness SuperPlays and 1 Credit Clear by some of the best players on the national and international scene, and there will be the possibility of participate in tournaments of Super Street Fighter II X and Virtua Racing, among many other activities. If you want to know all of them, we invite you to visit the official programming of the event on their social networks.

The Mikado Game Center Europe is located on the street Tauste Channelin Tudela (Navarra), and the weekend hours go from 10:30 until late at night, with breaks at lunchtime and even an early morning session on Saturday that lasts until four in the morning.

The price of tickets varies depending on the days we want to access the festival. General admission for one day costs 12 euros, while for 50 euros we will have a flat rate for the three days. The little ones are also invited, since those under 9 years of age see the price reduced to 8 euros.

