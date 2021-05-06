London (AFP)

After being sacked by French Paris Saint-Germain on Christmas Eve, German coach Thomas Tuchel will return to the final of the Champions League football competition for the second consecutive season, after he succeeded in leading the “renewed” Chelsea to overtake Real Madrid in the semi-finals. Tuchel said he felt as though he had found “the best gift still under the tree” when Chelsea hired him in January for his services after the sacking of his midfielder and historic goal-maker Frank Lampard. Billionaire Roman Abramovich, owner of the Blues, didn’t let feelings get in the way of making the tough call, when Lampard failed to make the most of a spree of spending £ 220m on new players last summer. This investment was good under Tochel’s leadership, as Chelsea beat the Royal Club 2-0 on Wednesday, in the second leg of the prestigious continental competition, which holds the latter’s record in the number of titles (13 titles), and imposes an English-flavored final in Istanbul on May 29. Against fellow Manchester City. City had overtaken Paris Saint-Germain, the last runner-up, by beating them 2-1 in the first leg in Paris and 2-0 in Manchester, which means that Tochel will not have the opportunity to take revenge on the French capital club. Tuchel quickly regained his reputation as one of the best coaches in Europe after less than four months in his new position in West London. Chelsea lost only two of the 24 matches he fought under Tuchel, and he also strengthened his position among the qualifying places for the prestigious continental competition next season by occupying fourth place in the Premier League, in the event that he fails to deprive City of achieving a hat-trick (the League and League Cup). And the Champions League) by losing the final. “When we started with the coach, we were ninth in the league and now we’ve achieved everything on the way to the top four, we can win the Champions League and the Cup,” said fellow striker Timo Werner, who opened the scoring at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Football Association “in reference to Chelsea’s qualifying for the final match of the last competition (meeting Leicester City on the 15th of the current) at City’s expense (1-0 on April 17th). He added: Our team is amazing, we are young, but we are not stupid to make easy mistakes. In the Blues season it was built on a solid foundation, for the eighteenth time under the leadership of Tuchel, Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Real Madrid after spoiling one moment of magic from its French striker Karim Benzema in the middle of the first half by confronting Senegalese goalkeeper Edward Mendy. Tuchel is waiting for at the turn of the year to get the best of his countrymen Werner and Kai Havertz. Even with the new technical administration, the German international duo rarely shows the look that made them two of the main stars of the Bundesliga, but they recovered something. From their glamor, the night of the ouster of the old guard of Real Madrid, who won four titles in the prestigious continental competition. After just three goals in 38 games for the club and the German national team, Werner could have been discouraged when his 18th-minute goal was canceled by Ben Chilwell’s pass for offside. Werner was not late in shaking the net when he took advantage of a header rebound from the crossbar of his compatriot Havertz, so he followed it with his head into the empty goal (28). Chelsea created many opportunities to score in the second half, and kept their lead until five minutes from the end of the end, but the royal team, who made turning the tables late in the match, a feature of it to win four titles in five seasons in the Champions League between 2014 and 2018, this time failed to respond to Chelsea’s sheer energy and enthusiasm. Despite all the money Abramovi spent, none of those traits showed more than a player developed by the club’s private academy, Mason Mount, who dealt the knockout blow to the royal club by scoring the second goal, thus returning his new coach to the Champions League final. Tochel missed the Grand Prix in August after Paris Saint-Germain lost 1-0 to Bayern Munich, but he has a second chance when he faces one of his Spanish mentors, Pep Guardiola, Manchester City coach in Istanbul on May 29. Tuchel said: To have this passion for this profession, I am more than grateful, adding: To do it at this level, to train a team like this and reach the final for the second time, I am very grateful.