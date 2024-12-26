He Galician High Court has condemned the Galician Government to pay almost one million euros to the Vigo City Council for the connections to the Álvaro Cunqueiro Hospital. The mayor of the olive city, Abel Caballero, confirmed it in a recording sent to the media. The origin of the conflict dates back to 2015, when the new Vigo hospital was being built.

In the beginning, The Xunta and local government reached an agreement which established that the regional Executive was committed to building the hospital, and the City Council was committed to paying for the necessary connections and services such as water, electricity, gas connection or fiber optics.

The Xunta, chaired at the time by Alberto Núñez Feijoo, pressured the Council to comply with what was agreed, while the Caballero government considered that the agreement was not valid when the Xunta decided to build the hospital through of a public-private collaboration model. Finally, the Xunta withdrew funds from the transfers it had to make to the City Council, money that was used to pay for the work.

The councilor explains that now, the TSXG has made “a very harsh reproach” to the Xunta and has condemned it to pay 978,000 euros to the City Council for having caused a financial imbalance situation. Caballero considers the incident as “an intolerable political abuse”, and blames “these people from the Xunta, these people from Rueda”, in reference to the Galician president, then vice-president of the regional Executive.

Letter to the Xunta

The City Council of Vigo has sent a letter to the Galician Government to demand the immediate payment of that almost million euros. The mayor has taken advantage of his recording, made without questions from the media, to demand that the Xunta also pay the urbanization of the hospital environment that thousands of people from Vigo and other municipalities use every day.