In the Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria, there is an increase in reconnaissance and sabotage activity on the part of illegal armed groups. This was announced on March 30 by the deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Major General Yuri Popov.

“There has been an increase in reconnaissance and sabotage activity on the part of illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone,” he said.

It is clarified that on March 29, while repelling a militant attack by units of the Syrian armed forces in the area of ​​the settlement of Urum-es-Sughra, at least four terrorists were killed. In addition, on March 27, at least six militants were eliminated near the village of Kafer Nebel in the southern part of Idlib province.

The Center calls on the commanders of illegal armed groups in the Idlib de-escalation zone to take measures to stop the provocations.

The day before, on March 29, the TsPVS indicated that the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of the Russian Federation launched an attack on the terrorists’ base in the province of Homs. It is noted that as a result of sniper fire from terrorists from the Barisha region on the positions of Syrian government forces in the area of ​​the village of Safsafa, Latakia province, one Syrian soldier was killed. It is also reported that one Syrian soldier was injured as a result of an unmanned aerial vehicle launched by the enemy in the Maaret Muhos area of ​​Idlib province.

Earlier, on March 28, it was reported that two attacks on the positions of Syrian government troops were recorded by the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra (banned in the Russian Federation) in the province of Idlib.

Prior to this, on March 27, one Syrian soldier was killed as a result of terrorist attacks in the province of Latakia, and another soldier was injured. In addition, three more Syrian soldiers were injured in Idlib province.