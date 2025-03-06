03/06/2025



Updated at 8:07 p.m.





The Superior Court of Justice of Navarra (TSJN) considers accredited, as well as the Second Section of the Provincial Court, which a 33 -year -old man violated on August 13, 2023 a 13 -year -old girl in Burlada, as reported by Judicial Power Communication.

However, a Difference of the Instance Courtthe Civil and Criminal Chamber of the TSJN estimates that the convicted, of Moroccan nationality, “could reasonably consider at that time, attended the aforementioned concurrent circumstances, who was a person who did not He was under 16 years old».

Among others, those circumstances that have led to the Chamber to appreciate this error, called “type” in the Criminal Code, which has led to the reduction of the penalty of 13 years in prison eight years and six monthsthey are the following: the child, at the time of the pre -constituted test held one month after the rape, measured 1.68 my weighing 71 kg; That night, the victim, who was 13 years and 10 months old, was accompanied by a 17 -year -old girl; And a witness, a neighbor who saw her enter the portal in which the sexual assault was perpetrated, declared that the victim would be “about 20 years.”

To the foregoing we must add, according to the sentence, that the events happened About 1.30 hours; that the child was “in a state of considerable drunkenness”; that after contacting the defendant he proceeded to kiss with him; And that, among her belongings, she had three condoms that she had acquired the same day of the events together with her friend, possession that the defendant knew.









«It is perfectly assumed that, as the appellant alleges, he himself, given the repeated concurrent circumstances in the facts and in the minor to those we have referred to, reached a wrong knowledge or made a false trial About the aforementioned circumstance of the type, which is the knowledge or rational presumption that it was a child under 16 and would not have been questioned that he had or could have less than the aforementioned age, ”the court says.

In this regard, adds the Chamber, a Foral Police, the instructor of the attestation, said that a neighbor, who entered the portal at the time of doing so the defendant and the minor, approached the agents when they appeared at the scene of the events and told them that he had seen a couple enter the portal. He told them, when describing the young woman who saw that portal enter, that the same I would be about 20 years old.

«If this witness appreciated that possible age as corresponding to the child, if it was in the situation and circumstances referred to and being in the company of a 17 -year -old friend, it is not unreasonable to consider that the defendant was not questioned that it could be found before a young woman who did not reach 16 years of ageand do not even have awareness of the high probability that said element concur, ”the court remarks.

The sentence, which can be appealed before the Supreme Court, stipulates that the defendant cannot communicate or approach the victim to less than 300 meters for 10 years And, in addition, it must comply with the measure of liberty, to be executed after the deprivation of liberty, of 7 years.

In civil liability, the accused will compensate the victim with 20,000 euros for the moral damage originated and with 225 euros more for injuries.

On the night of August 16 to 17, 2023, the youngest, accompanied by A 17 -year -old friendhe went to Burlada on the occasion of the town’s parties. Throughout the night he ingested “a significant amount of alcoholic beverages.”

About the 1.30 hours, both abandoned The fairgrounds. They went on Ermita street to Nogalera street in search of the urban bus stop in order to return to their homes. At that time, the two young men met the defendant and with two other men who accompanied him, all of them of legal age. They started talking to each other.

According to It consists of the sentencethe minor kissed with the defendant, who at that time grabbed her and introduced her into a portal taking advantage of the fact that a neighbor of the property had opened the door.

They climbed the climbs to a first landing. Once inside, the youngest He sent a wasap to her friend in which I told him to give him 10 minutes. However, the young woman began to “overwhelm” and told the man that he wanted to leave.

Asked for help but nobody listened

The conviction, instead of letting her go, grabbed her from the wrists. Next, He started touching him «the breasts». The victim asked for help, but nobody listened to her. Then, after covering the child’s mouth, he raped her.

The defendant finished sexual assault when he heard a noise on the portal. Then, he left the place.

At the time of the commission of the facts the minor was seriously affected in his powers for the previous consumption of alcohol. Daring A result of 1.36 grams of alcohol per liter of blood in the analytics that was made after the complaint.

The defendant is in a situation of provisional prison communicated and without bail for this cause since August 26 of that year.

The audience ruled out that man had his powers affected by alcohol consumption. Also, either considered accredited to suffer from some Pathology or disease that would affect its intellectual or volitional abilities or that it acted in the belief that the victim was over 16 years old.

This last appreciation is not shared by the TSJN, which instead declares that “it was not proven that the defendant knew »that the victim “He was a child under 16, nor that he had or should be aware of the high probability of it, or suspicion or indifference in this regard.”