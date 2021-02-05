The Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has annulled the agreement of the Plenary of the Madrid City Council, of October 5, 2018, which approves the Sustainable Mobility Ordinance that houses Madrid Central by not include the public information process.

In the ruling, to which Europa Press has had access, the TSJM admits the appeal of the Círculo de Empresarios de Ocio Nocturno y de Espectáculos de Madrid (CEONM), and annuls the measure launched during the Mayor’s Office of Manuela Carmena.

This cancellation is added to the previous ones after appeals from the PP, the Community of Madrid, and the commercial company ‘DVuelta Legal Assistance’. The resources of Pyramid Consulting as well as that of European Motorists are pending.

The businessmen alleged in the appeal that the essential procedures indicated in their approval had been omitted and the principles set forth in Title III of Law 40/2015, of October 1, on the Public Sector Legal Regime had not been complied with.