02/18/2025



Updated at 10:41 p.m.





Still pending solving the appeal of Dani Alves Against the sentence to four and a half years in prison for sexual aggression, the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) has denied one of the claims of its defense: that psychologists return to examine the victim. This is stated in a car, consulted by ABC, which rejects the requested expert by considering that it would be a “revictimization” for the young woman.

Alves alleged in his appeal that the defense experts could not participate in the forensic medical examination to which he submitted to the complainant, despite the fact that the Barcelona hearing authorized the exploration. Now, the court indicates that «A second exploration does not proceedsince the conviction did not set compensation to the victim based on moral damage, but that the ruling was limited to collecting posttraumatic symptomatology, “it is not possible to determine in which portion it is exclusively related to the traumatic fact suffered and which would be modulated by the posterior environmental stress that would act as a enhanced, over -added factor ».

Thus consider the magistrates of the TSJC to submit the young woman to a new exploration would not be “determinant,” on the other hand, the “could assume the”Revictimization of the complainant». In addition, they also reject the realization of another expert, regarding the study of Footprints located in the Bathroom of the disco where Alves assaulted the victim. The player’s lawyer requested that the Mossos d’Esquadra perform a new test to rule if the story of the young woman about the aggression is compatible with them and if these allow “determining the positioning” of both the former Barça and of her consider that “the facts did not happen as the complainant says.”

The Appeal section of the Civil and Criminal Chamber also rejects this new expert by understanding that, “regardless of the assessment of the instance judgment, it must be at the evidence that works in the proceedings, which is documented, which was subject of debate in the act of trial, with intervention of all parties. It is not possible to practice proof testall the more than the aforementioned result or conclusions were accessible before the view of the oral trial, and the extension or details that it would have been convenient could be requested ».









In their seven -page car, the magistrates do estimate one of the requests of the defense of the Brazilian footballer, the relative to incorporating more documentation into the cause. Among others, press news that the defense contributed in electronic support, between November 2023 and the date of celebration of the trial.

It should be remembered that, despite the fact that the Barcelona Court sentenced Alves to four and a half years in prison – and another five of waked December 2022, the Brazilian was released, after 14 months in preventive detention, after paying a bail of one million euros.