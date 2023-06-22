The scarcity of good news has been a constant in the reports that the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) has put on the table in recent years, but it was difficult to imagine a reality as adverse as the current one, with the successive strikes that maintain The courts have practically been paralyzed for half a year. The president of this body, Miguel Pasqual del Riquelme, did not use hot cloths this Thursday and acknowledged that the situation of the Murcian justice is, to this day, “critical.” He warned that “thousands of citizens are being affected by the lack of response to their legitimate expectations.”

The representative of the Murcian magistracy placed in the hands of the representatives of the regional executive and legislature a document that, once again, records the reality of a Justice that has been gripped for years by the high level of litigation, the low ratio of judges and the long response times. A fixed photo to which this year is added the 18,500 actions that have already been suspended due to successive strikes -first that of the lawyers of the administration of justice (LAJ) and today that of civil servants- and that threaten continue to increase in the absence of solutions to the conflict.

crash plan



Pasqual del Riquelme recalled that the Government Chamber of the TSJ approved an agreement that included a package of measures and recommendations so that, once normality is restored, the measures to alleviate the delays can become as effective as possible. A roadmap that, he assumed, “is not currently possible to implement, but which necessarily involves increasing the number of personnel dedicated to recovering the delays caused by the strike, or, where this is not enough, requesting the Ministry or the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) the necessary measures.

The president of the TSJ warned that the paralysis brought about by the hardest months of the pandemic and the “blockade” of the Judiciary, together with the historical lack of resources in the Community, have placed the Murcian justice in “a situation that weighs down decisively the efficiency in the provision of the public service and its capacity to attend and solve in a useful time the disputes of the citizens”.

With these wickerwork, the president of TSJ regretted that the courts of the Region currently drag more than 150,000 pending cases and the highest rate of pendency in the country. Some poor results that Pasqual del Riquelme attributed to the “extremely high rate of litigation that the Region supports, with 144 cases per 100,000 inhabitants”; and the second worst ratio in number of judges per inhabitant -only behind Castilla-La Mancha-, among other ballasts. A scourge that the TSJ cannot tackle despite the “extraordinary effort made by the more than 1,600 judges, lawyers from the Administration of Justice, prosecutors, forensics, justice officials and labor personnel.” This staff managed last year to resolve 206,169 cases. “In our Region, each judicial body resolves an average of 1,636 cases per year and, therefore, 88 more cases on average than a court or tribunal in the rest of the country,” he highlighted.

In the speech of the president of the TSJ it was not all regrets. The leader of the Murcian judiciary also applauded the “extraordinary investment program committed by the Ministry of Justice to improve the judicial infrastructures of the Region.” An announced investment of more than 110 million euros in the coming years that he, he influenced, “makes the Region the territory of the State that receives the most investment in infrastructure from the Ministry.”

As he explained, the works of the judicial headquarters of Lorca are already being carried out, which are scheduled to be completed by the end of next year; and the construction project for the Molina de Segura headquarters is being drafted. In the same process is the rehabilitation project of the Palace of Justice of Murcia, headquarters of the TSJ and the Provincial Court; and finally, the transfer of land for the City of Justice of Cartagena is being processed.

Pasqual del Riquelme maintained, however, that “buildings are mere empty containers if they are not filled with the human, material and operational resources that allow them to carry out the function for which they have been built”. At this point he recalled the deficit of judicial bodies suffered by the Region of Murcia, with a ratio of 11.1 judges per 100,000 inhabitants, one of the lowest in the country, and well below the national average of 12.6. “It is a situation that continues to weigh down decisively the efficiency in the provision of public service, with the risk of turning Murcians into second-class citizens.”

Officials brand the lawyer’s words as “malicious and ignorant” The Csif union came out this Thursday of the statements made by the dean of the Murcia Bar Association who warned that the successive strikes in the courts are violating the right to effective judicial protection. Some words that the union called “unfortunate, malicious and ignorant.” The organization stressed that the minimum services “are fulfilled to the letter”, and stressed that “what is intended to be achieved is an adequate balance and proportionality between the needs that must be covered and the guarantee of exercise of the constitutional right of workers to strike”. . The officials remarked that, as in any strike, “some group is always damaged” and stressed that the inconvenience derived from the strike mainly affects the citizen “much to our regret.”