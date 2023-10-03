The Investigative Court number 3 of Murcia, in accordance with the distribution rules, assumes the open proceedings for 13 crimes of reckless homicide in the fire in the Atalayas nightlife area, in Murcia, on October 1. The head of this body will be the one to direct the investigation to clarify the facts and purge, in her case, of possible criminal responsibilities. The first proceedings were carried out by the Court of Instruction number 7, acting as guard, whose displaced judicial commission proceeded to remove the 13 bodies recovered by the members of the Murcia Fire Department from the facilities affected by the fire, on the same Sunday. .

Currently, we are waiting for the identification work to be completed, once the autopsy has been completed by the forensic doctors of the Institute of Legal Medicine of the Region of Murcia, in order to inform the court about the causes and circumstances of the deaths.

The court, in addition to the four forensic medical teams assigned to the Forensic Medicine Institutes, has the assistance of the National Institute of Toxicology Forensic Sciences and the General Scientific Police Commission to obtain these results.

During the day this Monday, the forensic medical teams completed the autopsies, collecting the necessary data to identify and determine the causes and circumstances of death, and proceeded to obtain samples to carry out complementary analyses. This work includes, in addition to the external examination, a radiological study, in order to obtain identifying data, such as congenital malformations and any finding that contributes to establishing the cause of death, and internal examination, if necessary.

In this case, blood samples were also taken to determine the possible existence of toxins, such as carboxyhemoglobin – a toxic compound resulting from the union of hemoglobin with carbon monoxide – which prevents the supply of oxygen to the cell.

The samples for obtaining genetic profiles (DNA) were sent to the General Commissioner’s Laboratory yesterday afternoon by members of the Scientific Police, along with those collected from family members and friends, for identification. Work for which they have, if necessary, the assistance of the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences.

The president of the TSJ of the Region of Murcia, Miguel Pasqual del Riquelme, wanted to personally recognize the effort made and the diligence with which both the forensic and psychological teams of the IMLCF of Murcia and judicial authorities and court officials are carrying out their work.

The Institute of Legal Medicine had the collaboration of the Pathological Anatomy Service of the Reina Sofía Hospital, which provided part of its equipment and facilities, which greatly expedited the work, as explained by its director, Juan Pedro Hernández del Rincón, thanking the equipment.

The Investigative Court number 3, competent for the investigation, maintains the decreed summary secrecy of the proceedings opened to clarify the incident. And it is waiting to receive the preliminary autopsy, once the 13 deceased have been fully identified, to deliver it to the families and issue burial licenses.