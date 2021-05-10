The Common General Procedural Service of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJMU) registered a demand from the Ministry of Health of the Community of Murcia for the ratification of measures contained in the Order of May 8 for the containment and control of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to sources from the TSJMU in a statement.

This order agreed the limitation of the permanence of groups of people in public and private spaces; as well as the limitation to the permanence of people in places of worship. Specifically, the limitation of the permanence of groups of people is restricted both in public and private spaces. The permanence of groups of people in informal meetings It is limited to a maximum of six people, except in the case of cohabiting people. In the case of groups that include both cohabiting and non-cohabiting people, the maximum number allowed will be six people.

The order specifies that the limitation provided for in this article will not be applicable to labor and institutional activities or those for which specific measures are established in the applicable regulations. Regarding the limitation to the permanence of people in places of worship, it is established in accordance with a series of capacity for religious meetings, celebrations and encounters.

Specifically, in ceremonies it may not exceed 75% capacity in closed spaces (with a maximum of 50 people); while in places of worship it may not exceed 75% capacity in closed spaces. In addition, it is recommended to offer telematic services or by television.

The order does not establish outdoor limitations as long as the safety distance can be guaranteed, unless the number of people planned for mass events is exceeded in the Order of December 13, 2020 of the Ministry of Health, by which they are adopted General measures of a temporary nature, to face the Covid-19 epidemic in the Region of Murcia, in which case the rules established for them will apply.