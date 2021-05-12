The Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia ratified the measures adopted on a temporary basis by the Order of May 8, 2021 of the Ministry of Health for the containment and control of the epidemic caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Specifically, in informal and non-regulated meetings Groups of a maximum of six people will be allowed, both in public and private spaces, except cohabitants in which case there will be no limits. And a restriction is also established in places of worship, by setting a maximum capacity allowed of 75% and, additionally, in the case of ceremonies, a maximum of 50 people inside.

The Autonomous Community requested last Monday the ratification of the measures adopted, based on an epidemiological report in which, although it is evident that the regional alert level is still low, it is advisable to maintain those restrictive measures of a general nature at present in force, which affect the restriction to the permanence of people in groups or informal meetings and the restrictions related to worship ”until 11:59 p.m. on May 16, 2021.

As the Chamber recalls, taking into account the doctrine of the Constitutional Court, the measures adopted to control the transmission of the virus, “affect fundamental freedoms and rights”, specifically the right to assembly and freedom of religion or worship, therefore, as established Health legislation requires a rigorous and prior analysis of the urgency and necessity, adequacy and proportionality to achieve the intended purpose, and require authorization or judicial ratification by the contentious-administrative jurisdictional order.

And at this point, the magistrates recall the resolutions issued by this same Chamber in which relevant legal issues of those now raised were already resolved and measures that temporarily affected freedom of movement in certain municipalities or the right to assembly were ratified. .

The court considers the measures that are submitted to ratification proportionate to the health status of the Region of Murcia. Remember that, based on the data available on the main areas of transmission and outbreaks, «the highest percentage of these occur in the social sphere, especially in meetings of family members and friends who are not living together», Where activities are carried out, such as eating and drinking, that do not allow continuous use of the mask. However, remember that the limitation of meetings to groups of a maximum of 6 people, as long as they are not living together, is not absolute, and does not apply in the professional field or subject to regulation. Namely, the limit is limited to informal and unregulated meetings, both in public and private spaces and as long as they are people who do not live together, in which case there will be no limits.

These are measures that, adopted by the competent public health authority, “pursue a constitutionally legitimate purpose, such as the defense of public health, physical integrity, and the health of the population, and are urgent given the need of its adoption after the end of the state of alarm, being indispensable at this time until a situation of normality can be reached, ”the resolution bases recalling the orders of ratification of measures issued by other Superior Courts of Justice.

Duration of the measures



In its last legal basis, the Chamber considers «reasonable and prudent ”which limits the temporary effects of the limitation of rights to a period of seven days, as requested by the Regional Administration of the Ministry of Health within seven days. “The evolution of the pandemic -and, in particular, the rate of vaccination- will determine the need -or not- of its extension or the adoption by the competent health authority of measures of greater laxity in the affectation of fundamental rights” , argue the magistrates. Against this resolution, there is an appeal to the Supreme Court in accordance with the provisions of the Law of Contentious-Administrative Jurisdiction, after the modification operated by Royal Decree Law 8/2021, of May 4.