The TSJ of Murcia now recognizes the right to receive help for a young woman who suffered sexual abuse by a family member when she was 14 years old. At first, the Plenary Session of the National Commission for Aid and Assistance to Victims of Violent Crimes and Against Sexual Freedom denied the aforementioned aid, of almost 8,000 euros, which the Superior Court of Justice now requires to be paid.

Section 1 of the Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of Murcia (TSJMU) upheld an appeal filed by a woman against the resolution of the Plenary Session of the National Commission for Aid and Assistance to Victims of Violent Crimes and Against Sexual Freedom that He denied the help requested as a direct victim of a violent and intentional crime against sexual freedom.

The Chamber annuls this decision and recognizes the plaintiff’s right to receive the aid of 7,916.50 euros requested, according to sources from the TSJMU in a statement.

The appellant was the victim of a continuous crime of sexual abuse at the age of 14 by a family member who ended up being sentenced by a final sentence of the Provincial Court of Murcia to a sentence of seven years in prison and compensation of 90,000 euros, an amount that was not paid for being declared insolvent. As a result of her non-consensual sexual relations, she became pregnant by the convicted man.

In the resolution, the judges recall that Law 35/1995, of December 11, on aid and assistance to victims of violent crimes and crimes against sexual freedom, in its article 2, considers people who “suffer injuries” to be beneficiaries of aid. serious bodily injury or damage to their physical or mental health” and, in article 4, it clarifies that for the purposes of this law serious injuries are, among others, those that entail a temporary disability of more than six months.

And, after analyzing the Regulation, the tax report and the forensic reports as documents to determine whether the disability is a direct consequence of the crime, the ruling explains that, in this case, the assistance provided for which compensation is requested is accredited in the report issued by the ‘Light Project’, used by the Court to give credibility and validity to the victim’s testimony. According to the report, this disability extended from February 20 to October 3, 2013 and, therefore, was longer than six months.

In the opinion of this Chamber, “the appealed resolution suffers from excessive formalism, since without denying the need for the assistance received by the minor and the duration of the assistance, it is limited to denying the aid due to the nature of the documentation presented, without having Keep in mind that this documentation was even taken into account by the ruling of the Provincial Court, which expressly refers to the exhaustive report issued by the Light Project. It is not, consequently, a document unrelated to the judicial procedure.

The court emphasizes that the resolution that denied the aid “does not question the reality of the crime or the psychological assistance required by the victim”, and that it was rejected “for a purely formal reason” such as the document presented, the Project report Luz, is not one of those referred to in article 10 of the aforementioned Regulation.

And, at this point, the judges highlight that the Light Project is of a public nature, integrated into the Administration of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia as a “CARM information, diagnosis and evaluation program for minor victims of child sexual abuse.” “, emphasizing that “this is not just any report but a Treatment report issued upon discharge of the minor.”

This assessment concludes the need for the minor to receive psychological treatment due to the symptoms she presents. This treatment begins at the AIDER Murcia Association on February 20, 2013 and ends on October 3 of this year given the positive evolution of the minor.

Therefore, the Court considers the temporary disability of the minor victim of sexual abuse to be proven, lasting more than six months, which gives rise to the recognition of the requested help.

This ruling is subject to appeal, or annulment, before the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court, as long as the matter presents cassational interest.