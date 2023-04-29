The Superior Court of Justice of Madrid has annulled the information that it distributed this morning on the situation of the suspect in the outrage that resulted in two deaths last Thursday in the capital. And he has communicated that in the course of the afternoon he will offer complete and correct information on this procedure.

Provisional prison reported and without bail for the driver who was allegedly the perpetrator of the fatal double hit-and-run last Thursday on the Paseo de Extremadura, in Madrid, Pedro VS This was announced this Saturday morning by the magistrate of the Investigating Court No. 41 of the capital in function of guard of detainees. And that is the information that he now annuls due to an involuntary error that he has made.

The note released a few hours ago also reported that the investigation proceedings would be continued for the alleged commission of two crimes of reckless homicide and other crimes against road safety, although this accusation specified that it was initial and that it would materialize when they are carried out. all investigative proceedings throughout the judicial investigation that is now beginning.

Pedro VS turned himself in voluntarily at the Latina district police station on Thursday after eight in the afternoon. Two men, aged 72 and 81, died and four other people were slightly injured in three hit-and-runs during a police chase on Paseo de Extremadura in the Madrid capital around one in the afternoon. The victims were run over by the car in which three criminals belonging to the same family and with multiple records were fleeing.

The story had begun earlier, in Leganés, a populous municipality located to the south of the Community of Madrid. There the Civil Guard had stopped a car when verifying that an eight-month-old baby was traveling in the arms of an adult instead of in a regulatory seat. The driver fled in the direction of the capital, to break into the Paseo de Extremadura, a road that flows into the Manzanares River and which was especially crowded late in the morning. There, without even making a move to slow down at the traffic lights, he ended up hitting six pedestrians trying to cross from one side of the street to the other in three different places.

The accidents killed a 72-year-old man near the Alto de Extremadura metro station and another 81-year-old man, who was killed on the spot.

The Civil Guard agents had asked for help in the pursuit once they verified that the vehicle was related to several thefts of car catalysts.

After the attacks, PVS, born in 1991 and a resident of Fuenlabrada, had fled on foot and then with the help of another vehicle. Seven hours after the fatal attacks, he decided to turn himself in at the police station along with his lawyer. He has twenty previous arrests to his credit for assaults and crimes against property. Previously, the police were able to detain a man who was riding as a passenger and a woman who was traveling in the back seat with the baby.