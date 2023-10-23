The Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice of the Region of Murcia (TSJMU) dismisses the appeal filed by the Regional Entity for Sanitation and Wastewater Treatment (Esamur) against the agreement of the plenary session of the Transparency Council of the Region of Murcia (CTRM) of April 7, 2022, which obliged the entity to deliver information on the actions carried out in execution of the agreement to terminate the Sociedad Anónima Unipersonal Desaladora de Escombreras (DESAU) requested by an individual, within a period of 15 days.

The interested party requested information on the administrative actions carried out for the execution of the CARM Governing Council agreement dated December 5, 2016 on the extinction of DESAU through the global transfer of assets and liabilities to Esamur; the legal transactions executed from the Autonomous Community in relation to the water supply contracts from the Escombrares desalination plant between the defunct Public Water Entity (EPA) and 26 municipalities in the Region; as well as any information in relation to actions planned in the future regarding the management of DESAU, uses other than the conduction of water and entities with which they have been agreed upon, and meetings held in relation to the desalination plant by senior officials.

The Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Environment sent the request to Esamur, “because it is a matter within its jurisdiction, in accordance with the provisions of article 19.1 of Law 19/2013, of December 9, of transparency, access to public information and good governance,” the ruling states in its fourth legal basis. However, Esamur did not issue any resolution, which is why the applicant filed a claim with the CTRM.

It is in this file, through allegations, that Esamur offers data on what was initially requested, as detailed in the ruling. However, the Chamber considers, agreeing with CTRM’s reasoning, that the response “is clearly insufficient.”

The judges emphasize that Esamur is a regional entity governed by public law and that DESAU has the character of a regional commercial company, wholly owned by public capital, therefore, “Esamur cannot be unaware of the actions that have been carried out to extinguish DESAU. They also remember that said entity assumed the powers of the EPA in matters of management, production and exploitation of water resources intended for the supply of water in the Region of Murcia and obtained through the desalination procedure of marine waters; and that, “precisely because of this assumption of powers, the Ministry forwarded the claimant’s request for information.”

Nor do they accept Esamur’s allegation that the documentation or information requested may violate the guarantee of confidentiality in relations with third parties, and in this sense they point out that “it does not seem, in principle, that there are particular third parties who could be harmed by the delivery of information. “If it had been considered in these terms, the plaintiff should have alleged it, and those third parties could have appeared in the administrative procedure if they were interested.”

They add that the information or documentation requested cannot be considered complementary or auxiliary, without further considerations, since, as the appealed agreement reasons, by not providing the information, what may or may not have that nature is unknown.

They do not see a reason for inadmissibility “because the co-defendant’s requests for information were not abusive or repetitive.” The request was intended to find out certain aspects related to the management of the Escombreras desalination plant, “a matter of obvious interest,” they detail.

And, finally, the Chamber also considers the data provided on water uses to be insufficient. The resolution imposes the obligation to pay the costs of the process to the plaintiff public entity, limiting the maximum amount to 2,000 euros, plus VAT if applicable.

The ruling is subject to appeal before the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court, as long as the matter presents cassation interest.