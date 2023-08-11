The Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) has endorsed the expulsion from the country of Amelia Verónica Ullón, the woman who was sentenced in 2013, along with her partner, Juan Pedro Martínez García, to sentences totaling twenty years and three months in prison for the death and rape of his daughter, little Lesley Estefanía, seven years old. In a recent resolution, the Chamber confirms the expulsion order that has already been issued by the Administrative Court number 6 of Murcia and that imposes a ban on the Ecuadorian from re-entering the country for a decade.

The convicted woman opposed the expulsion order, alleging that she maintains sufficiently proven family ties in the country that should act as a limit to expulsion. His defense also remarked that the couple has a new son, 16 months old, and numerous favorable reports during his stay in prison.

The Supreme Court, however, rejects these arguments and confirms the expulsion order for Amelia Verónica. He points out that in November 2021 a resolution was already issued that imposed her departure from her country – which was left on ‘stand by’ when appealing it to the Supreme Court – and advocates now taking it to execution.

The convicted woman and her partner maintained, from the outset, that the innumerable bruises, scars and other signs of abuse that the minor had on her body at the time of her death had an accidental origin. They gave the same explanation for the serious injuries that the girl suffered in her genital organs and that ended up costing her life due to an infection, and that the defendants attributed to a blow with a bicycle.

Both were sentenced by the Provincial Court to separate sentences of fifteen years and five months in prison, as perpetrators of crimes of habitual abuse, injuries in the family environment, sexual assault and reckless homicide of the little girl. The Supreme Court, later, partially upheld the appeal presented by the lawyer Evaristo Llanos, who exercised the private prosecution on behalf of the minor’s biological father, and raised the sentence to 20 years and three months per head.