The Administrative Litigation Chamber of the Superior Court of Justice (TSJ) of Murcia has dismissed the appeal filed against the Murcia City Council by the commercial companies Martín Fadesa and Mediterráneo Hispa-Group SA, who wanted the Consistory to return the almost 40 million euros paid for an urban development agreement in the northern area. This agreement contemplated the construction of some 10,000 homes next to the A-7 motorway and was also signed at the time when the PP directed the municipal executive and signed in 2006 by the mayor, Miguel Ángel Cámara. The agreement, via partial plan, was not developed.

The court, in the ruling of the end of December 2022, gives the plaintiffs the possibility of filing an appeal before the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court “as long as the matter presents cassational interest”, according to the legislation valid.

In the agreement, the developers, along with three other commercial companies, showed their interest in carrying out the urban transformation of a 1,908,564-square-meter area of ​​land with SD (residential endowment) classification, by delimiting a sector subject to planning through the corresponding Partial Plan, with land assignment of general systems in an amount of 1,272,376 square meters, with qualification.

The agreement indicates that the planning proposal “has been duly examined by the Municipal Technical Services, and has been favorably informed in accordance with criteria of technical suitability, coherence and functionality in relation to the urban vocation of said lands and their management in function of the planning in force”.