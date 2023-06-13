joaquin de haro

The Alicante City Council may not prohibit or fine people who sleep on the street for being homeless or who engage in prostitution. This is established in a ruling of the Superior Court of Justice of the Valencian Community (TSJCV) signed on May 26, which upholds the appeal filed by the two councilors of Unidas Podemos, Xavi López and Vanessa Romero, against several of the points that make up the regulations, approved on February 15, 2022 by the bipartisan party that governed the city in the last legislature, PP and Ciudadanos, and converted by Vox into one of the requirements by which it contributed to agreeing on municipal budgets. The ruling, against which an appeal is possible, actually indicates that the entire ordinance should be annulled for lack of a mandatory gender impact report that was not properly processed.

The appeal of the plaintiffs, represented by the lawyer Joan Petruschansky, pointed to five specific articles of the regulations issued by the mayor Luis Barcala (PP), 3.2II, 22 bis, 26-1, 29-3 and 31-2. In them, as contemplated in the TSJ ruling, to which El País has had access, the consistory expressly prohibits “camping on roads and public spaces” and “sleeping day or night in these spaces”, and regulates ” the practice or use of public space for the offer and demand of sexual services”. The ordinance allowed fines of up to 750 euros to be imposed on those who sleep on the street and up to 3,000 for “behaviors that take the form of begging.” Both the prostitutes and their clients could be sanctioned, equally.

In this way, Petruschansky maintains, on the one hand, “the right to freely choose a place of residence” was violated, since the fines “would expel the homeless from the municipal area”, since they lack the economic resources to face them, as well as the principle of equality, since “a tourist who fell asleep on a bench one night” due, for example, to drinking alcohol, would not suffer the same economic impact in the event of being penalized. As for prostitution, the lawyer continues, “if the existing legislation protects women subjected to trafficking, you cannot criminalize them” by prohibiting and imposing fines, since this would lead to a legal contradiction.

The central element, both of the appeal of the mayors of Unidas Podemos and of the judgment of the TSJ, has revolved around the absence of a gender report in an ordinance that “aims to preserve the public space as a place of coexistence”, The magistrates point out, “in which all people can freely develop their meeting, work, leisure and recreation activities” in a “heritage that belongs to everyone”. It also underscores the ruling that the municipal law regulates prostitution, “particularly sensitive activity in terms of the protection of women.” For all these reasons, and “in order to make the regulations and principles related to gender equality effective”, the ordinance should include “incardinated in the memory the gender impact report”.

For the City Council, an abbreviated report on this matter was sufficient. Only two lines collected verbatim by the judgment of the TSJ. The first, “the norm has a null gender impact”, according to the consistory. And the second, “in the drafting of this text [el de la Ordenanza] the inclusive use of language in the Administration has been taken into account”. For the magistrates, “the more than succinct content does not meet the requirements of the requirement” nor “fills the need to which it is called” the mandatory report. “Carrying out the procedure would mean having contemplated the analysis and evaluation of the results that can be followed from the approval of the norm from the perspective of eliminating inequalities”, illustrates the room to the consistory, “and its contribution to the achievement of the objectives of equal opportunities and treatment between men and women, based on the indicators of the starting situation, forecast results and impact”. None of this “has been done”, conclude the magistrates.

The lack of this document leads the Alicante ordinance to “incur in violation of the legal system” that could have been extended to the entire regulation and not only to the five appealed points, warns the sentence. For this reason, the TSJ upholds the appeal filed by López and Romero against the City Council and the Vox Municipal Group, defendant and co-defendant, respectively, to which it also imposes 1,500 euros each in costs. The sentence is to appeal to him in cassation within a period of 30 days from its publication.