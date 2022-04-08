“L’The West will try to bet on the fifth column of traitors, on those who earn here but live there; no, not in a geographical sense, but whose servile thought is addressed to the Occidente, ”said Vladimir Putin. A man surrounded by loved ones who have been blessed with a host of wonderful assets where? In the West. In the most beautiful places of the western dolce vita.

In Biarritz, for example. The Ukrainian flags painted on the gate, on the cobblestones in front of the gate, on the walls to the right and left of the large villa located at 9 Avenue du General Mac-Croskey, have been canceled. The French activists, who had been detained after the mid-March raid on the villa, were released. But the villa is still there, sumptuous, overlooking the Atlantic coast. “I don’t even know where the Atlantic is,” Putin said in 1996, in a trial in which a Petersburg councilor, Alexander Belyaev, accused him – recalls The Insider magazine – “of investing money in real estate on the Atlantic coast. , with invested funds that would have been stolen from the St. Petersburg mayor’s office and then transferred to bank accounts in Austria ». Putin has always denied, then as now, that he has assets in Europe. But he wasn’t talking about ex-wives, lovers, ex-lovers, daughters.

There is not only the villa in Biarritz, which according to the French real estate register was registered in the name of Gennady Timchenko from 2007 to 2012 (one of Putin’s childhood friends, from whom Mario Draghi’s Italy has just seized a huge yacht in Liguria), and then was transferred to Kirill Shamalov, then husband (now ex) of Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Putin. There is another villa very close to Biarritz, in Anglet, 450 square meters, four bedrooms, large terrace, a private park of five thousand square meters with outdoor swimming pool and pavilion for listening to music with friends, value at least 7 million: according to the municipal registers inspected by the OCCRP consortium it belongs to Artur Ocheretny, a man whose fortune does not justify the possession of this property, and who is Ocheretny? He is believed to be very close to Lyudmila, Putin’s first wife. He buys the house in December 2013, six months after the woman announced her divorce from Putin.

Sergey Savelyev and Pierre Haffner, activists who broke into Katherina Tikonova’s alleged villa, said: “We were invited to pay a visit to the Putin-Shamalov family’s villa. We want to dedicate this gesture to Ukraine. This place must be and will be a refuge for people who no longer have a place in their country ”. In the raid they also found a copy of the passport of Putin’s ex-son-in-law, and a 2009 power of attorney signed by “Gennady Timchenko, a Finnish citizen” to a Frenchwoman, Francoise Duchosal, perhaps in charge of work on the villa. Carter-Ruck, the law firm representing the oligarch, explained that “Timchenko has always acted completely legally throughout his career.”

Europe 1 radio revealed last February that people attributable to Putin also bought in 1996 a famous villa formerly inhabited by Igor Stravinsky, in rue de la Fregate 9, in Biarritz: “Information that has been confirmed to us by the French intelligence services”, wrote the French. Putin has always denied.

Documents (published by the Washington Post) emerged in the Pandora Papers according to which Svetlana Krivonogikh, 46, a former cleaning lady in St. Petersburg, had become the owner of a $ 4.1 million apartment overlooking the Mediterranean, through an offshore company. created in the Virgin Islands, a few weeks after giving birth to a baby girl. Myselfthe Russians wrote of his connection with the Russian president. The apartment is used by her daughter, Elizaveta.

Timchenko also sold a millionaire apartment in St. Petersburg to Alina Kabaeva, the Russian gymnast, allegedly Putin’s lover, from whom he allegedly had twins seven years ago (in 2008 Putin denied). Kabaeva lived in Switzerland these months before the invasion of Ukraine. Until the air became heavy for her (a petition with 50 thousand signatures asked that she be sent away from the country). Since 2014, she has been on the board of the National Media Group, the Kremlin’s leading media group, with a salary of $ 10.5 million a year.

There is a “special” villa in Collina D’Oro, says a source, in Lugano, a stone’s throw from Italy and France, with bronze statues depicting a gymnast, six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, front view of the lake , surrounded by dense vegetation on the other sides. It is called La Perla della Collina, worth 15 million. The agency that listed it does not comment on its property. Kabaeva, unlike Putin’s and Lavrov’s daughters, has not yet been sanctioned, as Alexey Navalny asked on Wednesday: “The National Media Group, which lion’s share in the appplowed with lies by the regime, it undoubtedly belongs to Putin personally, in particular it is also formally led by Putin’s lover, Alina Kabaeva. The most decisive measures must be taken to make the work of these Goebbels successors difficult. From the absolute ban to the supply of equipment, to the search for their goods and their visas in the West ». The last time the Navalny team asked for it, for Polina Kovaleva – the daughter of Serghey Lavrov’s lover who owns a millionaire apartment in Kensington – the woman was officially sanctioned after a while.ata.