Mexico.- andres garcia has remained in the eye of the show after his health wearBesides the public fight that his family has starred with respect to the fortune of the famous actor.

The children of Andrés García, Leonardo and Andres Jr. have accused the wife of the actor, Daisy Portilloof participating in the deterioration of his father’s health, in addition to stating that the woman does not allow them to visit the artist.

The famous man recently came out in defense of his wife and stepson, declaring that neither of them has manipulated him, pillaged him or used money without his consent, emphasizing that she is his ex-wife and mother of his children, Sandra Valewho allegedly delivered harmful substances to his firstborn.

Before the Dominican artist’s statement, his eldest son, who had remained completely silent, appeared to talk about everything that is happening.

“His statement is incorrect and, far below the height of a public figure. The reality is much darker than anyone can imagine, those of us who were witnesses of this reality know the truth,” explained Andrés Jr.

In addition, the first son of the 81-year-old youtuber added that there are times to do things, which is why he does not want to participate in the “circus” about the life and death of his father, noting that everything will come to light soon.

“There is a time for everything and I am not going to be a part of this circus that has been the life and death of Andrés García, but in due time, the truths of the myth of the legend will come to light,” wrote the also actor.

“My mother’s only mistake was being unconditionally loyal to her for almost 60 years, it tears my soul at this point to realize that my father’s legacy is one of acid false accusations and bitter reflections.”

The forceful statement of Andrés García Jr was made through the program ‘Suelta la sopa’, where he sent good wishes and blessings to his father.