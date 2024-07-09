A weekend of experiments, a crossroads for 2024 and beyond

The difficulties of the Prancing Horse team on the Silverstone track were announced. With the latest package the SF24 entered into a major crisis in the long and fast corners due to the aerodynamic rebound generated, and The English track is made up of fast corners and high-speed sequences par excellenceso it is difficult to imagine a worse track for this Ferrari, so in crisis in the last races. The issues are actually multiple.

The choice to sacrifice the English weekend to find the answers to the doubts that gripped drivers and engineers was painful but, in the end, necessary.and, according to the drivers and Team Principals, also profitable. In fact, it seems that the amount of data collected on the track with the two different configurations was considerable, and Carlos Sainz didn’t think twice after the race before using unexpectedly optimistic words: the Spanish said, in fact, that the problem that triggers the SF24 skipping is now understood and clearand that it only needs a bit of time in the tunnel to solve it and to then exploit the full potential of the car which, Sainz confirms, has important numbers if used properly. It is difficult to say when real solutions will arrive for the SF24, but given the only two races remaining before the summer break it does not seem unthinkable to imagine that the timing for the corrections is compatible with that of the second part of the season, immediately after the summer therefore. Moreover, the first of the two races is the one in Budapest, where the new package could actually give Ferrari much better results.

We have in fact seen the comparison of the data carried out in the free practice at Silverstone and listened to the drivers and everyone agrees in stating that in low speed corners the load increased significantly (while in the high-speed ones the load would be there, but the car bounces too much). The Hungarian circuit is nicknamed “the Monaco without guardrails” precisely because of the characteristics of its tortuous track and full of slow corners, where therefore, the updated SF24 can exploit the innovations without suffering too much from the rebound. Then after there will be Spa and there, without corrective measures, it could be another weekend to face in defense before the summer break. The program therefore appears defined. The fact that the wind tunnel is mentioned implies that the intention is to work on a new floor that modifies the way it produces downforce to move the rebound trigger point further away. From Sainz’s words we also understood another reality that had never been made known before, and that is that the SF24 already had the problem of aerodynamic rebound in the basic versionalbeit mitigated, and that, with the updates, this aspect has not reappeared out of nowhere as it initially seemed, but has, in fact, escaped the control of the Maranello engineers.

Leclerc’s crisis, a problem to be faced also humanely

However, there is not only the problem of the rebound to be addressed in the corridors of the Sports Management. Leclerc’s words, attitude and mood showed a Monegasque driver as dejected as perhaps we have never seen him since he joined Ferrari.despite the many dark moments already passed. “It’s a nightmare” Leclerc said after the race, a word we had never heard him use and which is only the latest piece of a difficult moment that began after the victory in Monte Carlo. From there only a fifth place in Spain and three zeros, in Canada, Austria and England. A discouragement that tells that probably when Leclerc had crossed the finish line first on the roads of his home, taking second in the world standings from a Verstappen who was then little more than a Grand Prix away, he had started to nurture important dreams, confident in a car that at the time responded well and, above all, in what the team had in store for the following races, with an aerodynamic revolution that promised great theoretical numbers between the simulator and the wind tunnel, then destroyed in reality by the problem of hopping. The symptoms of Leclerc’s crisis and his refusal to accept the limits of the single-seater were already visible in Austria, with the Monegasque driver testing a very aggressive set-up and throwing away a qualifying session to attempt an all-out final lap. In a certain sense, Leclerc’s limit continues to be precisely that of not wanting to accept the technical difficulties.and, therefore, to want to chase “all or nothing” situations, which however, inevitably, often result in spectacularly unsatisfactory results. The race in Great Britain is, in part, an example of this, where the responsibility for the terrible call to fit intermediates on a dry track is to be ascribed, in our opinion, to 50/50 between the pit wall and the driver. Listening to the team radio, in fact, the information that reached Leclerc announced an imminent heavy rain. At that point the Monegasque, in difficulty with his set of mediums now at the end of their life, decides to gamble on the rain and returns to the pits. The impression from the communications is that Leclerc’s choice is wrongly encouraged by the wall that persists in an imminent torrential rain.but it is also the result of the pilot’s attempt to try at all costs to do something different, to look for the big shot, instead of waiting and seeing how the situation evolves with a little more caution. The result was the one everyone saw, with Leclerc losing between 12 and 17 seconds per lap from the leaders on the track.. Leclerc therefore appears totally disheartened, so much so that he said in the interview given in the ring after the race “every time there’s a different problem, I don’t even know what to say when I come here anymore”. A topic that Vasseur must address, to rebuild the morale and confidence of a driver on whom Ferrari is firmly placing its bets.

Ferrari’s split box, a problem to understand. Adami makes the difference

What happened at Silverstone with Leclerc also opens up a final reflection. In fact, listening to the radio communications, the information given to Sainz is very different from that transmitted to Leclerc.with Richard Adams that marks the arrival of the rain with precision and raising the right doubts, while Bryan Bozzi’s voice continues to predict an imminent downpour of rain. Yet the available weather information was the same, how is it possible that there is such a marked difference in interpretation? The impression is that we need to understand whether the two sides of the Ferrari box are impervious to information, even in competition.as we often had the impression that happens, or if in the hectic phases, there not even being time for sharing, the track engineer must provide his interpretations on the fly. In this Adami seems to have an edge over not only Bozzi or Marcos, but also many track engineers in the circus and represent a great element of value for the team who, evidently, is valued too little compared to the difference he manages to make.