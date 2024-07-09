The premises were all there, but the reality exceeded expectations. A beautiful British Grand Prix, exciting from the first to the last lap also for the weather but not onlyThe show on the track was seen on dry and wet surfaces, with an uncertainty about the winner that reigned supreme until the last stintIn the end, the winner was Lewis Hamilton, deservedly, with a perfect race at every momentfast on slicks and intermediates, and able to keep the soft tyre alive in the final laps, without giving in to graining, like the great master he undoubtedly is. The seven-time world champion has certainly had many emotions in his careerbut the tears pouring down his helmet after the finish line and the long embrace with his father tell the story of yet another chapter in a great human adventure and it is just one of the many aspects of the splendid Sunday at Silverstone that highlight how the human aspect is playing a decisive role in this season. And as every time the cunning, the skills and the character of the individuals end up emerging, be they pilots, strategists or engineers, the show becomes of another level.

Mercedes a leap forward in understanding

Of all the signals that the Brackley team had given lately, Silverstone’s performance is by far the most convincingIt is clear that the team led by James Allison on the technical side has understood something crucial in the last races from the point of view of the set-up, considering that no particular aerodynamic innovations have been seen on the single-seater, and is refining the optimization of the package race after racemanaging to extract more and more performance from it, especially in terms of balance and efficiency-load ratio. Until a few races ago, whether the W15 hit the famous ideal operating window or not was decisive, so much so that the load levels could be distinguished from the data, given that everything worked very well or very badly. It has been different for a few races now, but At Silverstone in particular we saw a Mercedes that responds much more promptly to aerodynamic inputsso much so that over the course of the weekend it was possible to clearly appreciate Russell and Hamilton’s choice to go on track with a set-up with less downforce to make the most of the speed in acceleration. The main impression is, consequently, that the key found by Wolff’s men now allows them to significantly lower the car with respect to the asphalt, finding the thread of a job begun at the end of last season and then lost again at the start of the current one. From there, in cascade, comes a great series of benefits on performance: more downforce when needed, more speed when Hamilton and Russell prefer less loaded setupsa good overall balance with a package of improvements that also brings with it good tire management. In reality, Mercedes has not yet reached the top, and at times it still shows signs of weakness, such as when, during the race, with the first drops of rain, the tire temperatures dropped and the two W15s immediately went out of the ideal window, overtaken at that point by the McLarens who confirm themselves as the most complete in every circumstance, as we have been underlining for several races now. But Wolff’s team is certainly close today, just enough so that with a superlative performance or with mistakes by their opponents, as happened in England, victory becomes within reach.

McLaren best on pace, worst on choices, opposite of RedBull

The technical praises for the MCL38 are now in abundance. The choice of a greater aerodynamic load proved to be the right choice and considering the race as a whole it was clearly seen how the the car’s potential is the best on the trackboth in terms of pure performance and operating window, with Norris and Piastri who, unlike the others, never “switched off” when conditions continually changed between dry and wet and between lower or warmer temperatures. The mistakes were obvious and admitted by everyone, Norris and Stella first and foremost.: not having made a double pit, thus taking Piastri out of the fight for the win, the one-lap late pit stop with Norris and the irretrievable one of opting for the soft tyre in Norris’s final stint, with a new medium tyre available that would have given the Englishman a huge chance of winning the race anyway, despite all the mistakes he made. Just think that with the new medium tyre Piastri recovered 9.3 seconds on Norris in 12 laps and that the Englishman finished 7.5 behind the winner Hamilton. Norris himself also made more than one mistake on the English Sunday, between being overtaken by Verstappen on the first lap and, above all in a sensational way, having finished wide at the last pit. Nervous mistakes of those who are not yet used to playing something importantas is true for the team. What is certain, however, is that the Woking team is throwing away an entire world championship (and maybe two) with this incredible sequence of races where it is more performing without managing to win. As Piastri rightly said after the race, the car is there and that is the most difficult thing, now there must also be the choices.

RedBull is currently supported by human capital rather than technical capital

The story is the opposite at RedBull, where Verstappen continues to bring home miraculous results and extend his lead in the drivers’ standingsbut with a pace that can only cause some concern for the Dutch Champion. On a track like Silverstone, the RB20 should have flown ahead of its rivals, given its aerodynamic characteristics, the extremely smooth asphalt of the track, and also the precedents this year on similar tracks, such as Suzuka or China, where one-two finishes were achieved and Verstappen triumphed in solo races. Instead, the RB20 found its pace only at the end thanks to the choice of the hard tyre. (and in any case with a speed identical to that of Oscar Piastri with the averages, not higher). The human capital of the Milton Keynes team is bringing home the world championship more than the technical one: the driver does not need further praise and the strategic choices are always perfect, but how much longer will Horner’s men be able to conduct weekends with executions with this level of perfection? Verstappen himself is starting to creak at times because he is forced to rely on the results, and he makes some human errors, such as going off the track in qualifying. Not to mention the continuous and embarrassing zeros of Sergio Perez, which risk becoming a millstone around the Constructors’ Championship in the long run. The need to find the best pace for the Milton Keynes team now seems clear, also because if If McLaren could make a further step forward, even by just a tenth, it would be in serious trouble.with the races and the standings that could start to change direction, and an inertia that would then be complicated to bring back. We will see how the team led by Christian Horner will react, given that until a few races ago it was sleeping much more peacefully. As for Ferrari, we will talk about it in the second part because, despite the overall insufficient and almost disastrous performance, there are several things to say about what is happening for the Maranello team.