The RMC consultant and former OM player delivers an anecdote about the former OM president.

The death of Bernard Tapie has generated several vibrant and above all deserved tributes for a great man of French football. Eric Di Méco is not to be outdone. Passing through Rothen ignites, this monday night on, the former Marseille defender spoke of his very first interaction with the former president of the Marseille club.

“It seems that you have become good”

Di Méco returned to OM in the summer of 1988, after two years on loan, and took part in an internship with the Marseille club where he was noticed by the “boss”. The latter will even speak to him in the locker room. “Bernard is coming for the first time since the start of the season. But he knew everything that was happening hour by hour during the course, obviously, thus tells Di Méco. “He had never spoken to me in my life,” says the consultant. He goes into the locker room, comes directly towards me shaking my hand, and he says: ‘So Di Meco, it seems you’ve become good?’ I looked at him, I didn’t say anything like a jerk, and here it is… The first contact I had with him was this one. “