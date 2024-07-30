The truth has no nuancesIt’s like pregnancy. No woman can be half pregnant, just as there can be no such thing as a so-called “half-truth.”

Truth is defended with the objectivity of concrete reality, which is why, in most cases, it emanates from the tangible, although sometimes it is impregnated with subjectivity; lies, on the other hand, are defended with attacks, disqualifications, threats, but never with logical and objective arguments.

In our Mexico, the stage of the barrage of lies, of unfulfillable promises, reaches its climax in electoral campaigns.

Candidates use the strategy of telling the electorate what they think they want to hear, convinced that no one will be willing to analyze the feasibility of each offer; we accept the speeches that make us happy, even if they are riddled with lies.

The anecdote comes to mind of that candidate who, in the heat of his speech, promises the electorate listening to him that he will build them a bridge. The voters burst into applause, happy with the offer. But one of them points out that there is no river there, that the bridge is not necessary, to which the euphoric candidate for the vote replies: well, I will build the river for them, which draws another thunderous applause from his listeners.

This crudely explains the regrettable behavior that we, both candidates and voters, assume, but it also illustrates the reason why things are going so badly for us in our country, with candidates who make promises and leaders who fail to deliver.

Let us stop listening to what pleases our ears. Mexico will not be overcome with lies, with fanciful promises. Mexico will be overcome with realities, with actions, with the determination of all.

Mexico will not move forward if we hang on to a ruler, granting him powers and competences that he will come to believe he possesses, but which he does not have. Nevertheless, we hope that he will wave his non-existent magic wand and solve our lives.

Mexico will not improve if we dedicate ourselves to applauding all the actions carried out by our idealized current ruler.

Mexico requires an empowered, demanding, fair, objective citizenry that recognizes positive actions but rejects negative ones. A citizenry that does not allow the ruler to believe that he is the owner of what he governs, that reminds him at every moment that he is our employee, that we pay him to do a job and that he is obliged to do it well and be accountable, that he is not doing us a favor or giving us gifts.

A ruler who is obliged to tell the truth, who knows that we openly reject lies and who will have to suffer the consequences for each one of them.

This is the Mexico that we all want and that we are obliged to build together, united, each from their own ideological trenches, but with common objectives.

The condition is to point the weapons in the direction of our shortcomings, our failures and our errors, and never again at each other.

For a dignified and united Mexico, let us make a pact to achieve it.

Thank you

