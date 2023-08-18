Was she kidnapped by mistake? Kata has been missing for 2 months and her grandmother today decided to tell his truth. A few days ago it was her paternal grandfather, from a cell in Peru, who said that the little girl was in her country of origin by mistake and that she would do everything possible to put things right. Today it is the paternal grandmother who confirms what would be a mistake in person.

Kata vanished into thin air last June 10, while she was in the former Astor hotel in Florence, now occupied by families without a home. She would have been taken away for a mistake, for a mistake of person that threw the family of the Peruvian girl of only 5 years into a nightmare.

My son no longer lives, does not sleep, does not eat. He told me he even thought about suicide. I think my niece was the victim of a mistaken identity: they wanted to kidnap another girl and she was taken by mistake. I’m sure no one would ever hurt my family willfully. We are good people: my son had a difficult life but he served his sentence in prison. And my daughter-in-law Katherine’s family is one of the most respectable in our country. I know that Abel, Kata’s uncle, has been arrested. I have no idea what happened to the Astor, but I’m sure Abel had nothing to do with it.

In a long interview with the newspaper La Nazione, the mother of Kata’s father continues to say that there has been a mistake in person. But according to her the little girl would be alive.

The kidnappers would have taken her to Peru. This is however a lead followed by the investigators, who in the last month have also carried out several evictions in the Astor hotel where Kata lived.

Hopefully now this is the right track. And that Kata is indeed alive and in Peru.

The family cannot believe what happened. But he hopes to be able to embrace little Kata again soon.