WP: There is no health risk to wearing street clothes indoors

Microbiologist Charles Gerba, Dr. Graham Snyder and Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine Cedric Dark revealed the truth about the dangers of wearing street clothes indoors. The relevant material is published The Washington Post.

Washing your hands when you get home, rather than changing your clothes, is a much more effective way to protect yourself from infections, experts say. Snyder explained that germs are always present on things, but they do not pose a health hazard. “If you just wash your bed linen and put it on the bed, you will be surprised, but this will already contaminate it,” the expert said.

Related materials:

In turn, Dark said that, thanks to his research work, he had identified a popular product that contained a large number of bacteria. “In my work, it turned out that infections are present on men's ties and are transmitted from patient to patient. Since then I haven’t worn them,” he emphasized.

At the same time, Gerba added that in the most polluted places, such as the subway, the largest number of germs accumulate on outer clothing. “I generally recommend cleaning items you wear in public about once a week,” the microbiologist said.

He also clarified that it is important to wash street clothes in the hottest water for which the fabric is designed, and then dry in a special machine for 45 minutes. “My brain says that the likelihood that I will get sick if I don’t immediately change clothes seems small,” the publication’s interlocutor concluded.

Earlier in December, the optimal washing frequency for winter outerwear was revealed. For example, woolen products need to be cleaned once during the cold season.