The majority of readers in the Region of Murcia choose LA TRUTH to get information on the internet. The newspaper’s website maintains its absolute leadership among regional digital general information and closed 2021 with a much higher audience than its competition, even despite having implemented a paid subscription model two years ago, compared to free total of the rest of headers. According to data from Comscore MMX Spain, the official audience meter used as a reference in the online market until December 31, LA VERDAD registered a monthly average of 2,414,000 unique readers and 18 million page views in 2021, which that places it as an indisputable reference in the Region. In second place in the ‘ranking’ is ‘La Opinion’ with an average of 1,741,000 readers per month, 673,000 less. And this despite the fact that the Prensa Ibérica website is free, while LA VERDAD.ES offers most of its contents closed and only available to Internet users who have a subscription.

The differences between LA VERDAD and the rest of the digital information portals in the Region are even broader. Always according to Comscore figures, Murcia.com had an average of 95,000 monthly unique users, and other media such as Murciaeconomia.com do not even appear regularly on the official list. ‘Murcia Plaza’, for its part, did not appear in the table as it fell below the minimum threshold set by the meter.

The alerts, essential to not miss anything

LAVERDAD.ES alerts allow you to receive up-to-the-minute news so you don’t get lost in the maelstrom of information every day. Once the service has been activated, which can be used free of charge and is available in the menu of the mobile application and in the bell-shaped button on the web, the essential notifications will enter the device to know the latest news. only from the Region of Murcia, but also nationally and internationally. In addition, readers who are subscribers of LA VERDAD on+ can access all the firsts and exclusives of the newspaper that are sent through this service. Even those who have activated the geolocation of their equipment receive alerts with the news of their location. But it’s not just about current affairs: through this service you can also access the headline’s own podcasts and in-depth reports.

Informative milestones



In the months in which the main news milestones that marked last year were produced, LA VERDAD demonstrated its journalistic power by leading the online audience among regional newspapers. In March, when the motions of censure by the PSOE and Ciudadanos against the Government of López Miras and to expel Mayor José Ballesta from the Murcia City Council triggered a political earthquake of national dimensions, LA VERDAD gained the trust of 2,190,000 readers, 661,000 more than ‘The Opinion’. It was also the digital newspaper preferred by Murcians during August, coinciding with the episode of fish mortality in the Mar Menor that forced the closure of several beaches in the lagoon in the middle of the summer holidays.

The commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the earthquakes in Lorca, in May, was the subject of an unprecedented journalistic display in LA VERDAD, with a special 40-page supplement in the printed edition, video reports and a five-part podcast. entitled ‘Lorca, the scars of the tremor’. According to Comscore, that month the newspaper’s website had 1,934,000 unique visitors, compared to the 1,456,000 collected by ‘La Opinion’.

A new faster ‘app’ with new features

The new LA TRUTH on+ app, launched in May 2021, allows users to enjoy faster and more intuitive browsing, completely eliminating advertising for subscribers. Among other features, it is possible to create a completely personalized section according to the user’s interests, choosing the favorite topics or authors. To follow the latest news, the Last Hour section presents the most recent news from LA VERDAD in chronological order. In addition, news can be bookmarked to be read later and users have the ability to access the history of recently viewed articles. The texts can be downloaded for offline reading and accessibility can be improved with the option to enlarge the font size.

In November 2019, LA VERDAD launched the digital subscription model with its on+ project, a firm commitment to quality content and added value for readers based on a wide editorial offer faithful to the principles of independence and rigor that constitute the hallmarks of the most important media outlet in the Region, thus following in the footsteps of the most prestigious newspapers in the world, which have also implemented the subscription strategy as the main way to guarantee the future of their headers and the maintenance of independent professionals committed to ethics and the journalistic profession.

LA TRUTH on+ subscribers have unlimited access to all the newspaper’s contents from anywhere and from any device, always constantly updated, with a much more comfortable reading experience and without intrusive advertising. In addition to being able to read exclusive news, reports, interviews and opinion articles, only they are able to leave comments and participate in conversations about the news.

Exclusive newsletters for subscribers

In addition to exclusively enjoying a wide range of quality content on the web and the ‘app’, readers who subscribe to LA VERDAD on+ have the possibility of receiving up to a dozen author ‘newsletters’ signed by journalists in their email and specialized collaborators of the newspaper with varied themes to satisfy the different preferences and tastes. There is always a letter for each day of the week.

Every day, first thing in the morning, users find in their inbox the ‘newsletter’ ‘Good morning’, signed by the editor-in-chief of LA VERDAD, Víctor Rodríguez, in which he explains the informative keys of the day, to start the day knowing first-hand the most relevant news.

On Tuesday mornings it is the turn of the environment. Miguel Ángel Ruiz sends his letter ‘Campo through’, in which he deals with news, opinions and ideas about nature, climate change, sustainable development and the rural world. And in the afternoon it’s time to discover the fashion tips that come from Isa Espín with her letter ‘Taste is in THE TRUTH’, a proposal on trends, decoration, beauty tricks and lifestyle, without hairs on the tongue.

Politics is the star of ‘Sin half inks’, the ‘newsletter’ that the area chief of Local Manuel Buitrago shares with subscribers on Wednesdays. His comments and analysis of the ins and outs of the world of regional politics are of great interest to understand the background of the events.

And on Thursday, with the weekend just a stone’s throw away and the desire to make plans activated, the gastronomic critic Pachi Larrosa proposes in his ‘Gastroescapadas’ «events, places, protagonists, products, routes and ideas linked to the passion for the pleasure of good food.

The offer of ‘newsletters’ on Fridays is the most extensive of the week. In the morning, Real Murcia and FC Cartagena fans receive letters from sports journalists José Otón and Francisco J. Moya. The first signs ‘Gol en La Condomina’, “the grana news that nobody tells you”, while Moya, editor of the newspaper’s Sports section, analyzes in ‘Efesé Plus’ the black and white news and gives his opinion on the events that surround the team and the club.

At noon on Friday, on+ readers receive the ‘Guide to Going Out’ plan newsletter, a list of recommendations by Iván Rosique to enjoy leisure time until Sunday.

And in the afternoon, the director of LA VERDAD, Alberto Aguirre de Cárcer, shares ‘Weekend on+’ with readers, a selection of the best content that will be published on the web from Saturday to Monday. This is a new ‘newsletter’ that is added from now on to the complete offer that the newspaper makes exclusively available to its subscribers.

Also making its debut, in this case on Saturdays, is the cultural menu by LA TRUTH journalist and theater critic Antonio Arco, who in ‘Much noise and few nines’ will present experiences and suggestions on stage, cinema, books, art and travel.

And to end the week, on Sundays the Newsroom sends subscribers a compilation of the opinion articles published during the previous days.