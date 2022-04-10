The world changes faster and faster and poses progressively greater challenges. The way in which we face challenges such as resistance to antibiotics, climate change, armed conflicts or the colonization of space will mark the next generations. How are we going to do it? At what point are we? Who will give us the answers? These are doubts that we all have. With the purpose of trying to answer them, ‘Science’ was born, the new section for popularizing science that LA VERDAD opens on its website, and with which it reinforces its offer for subscribers.

It will be a space in which the journalists who have embarked on this adventure, specialized in scientific dissemination, will try to explain, rigorously, where we come from, the phenomena that surround us and the latest advances and discoveries, giving a voice to its protagonists (physicists, chemists, biologists, astronomers, geologists, engineers…). In addition, the researchers themselves will have a space in ‘Science’ to share their concerns, projects and ambitions, in the form of articles, as well as to help us banish myths and misconceptions.

For example, is it worth spending money to travel to space when we have so many problems on Earth? Many think not, but there is another way of looking at it. Space exploration has inspired 30,000 devices that we use every day, from the microwave to the cordless vacuum cleaner, the robotic prostheses that simulate functional limbs, the infrared thermometers so widely used during the pandemic, dehydrated food or smoke detectors.

We still have a lot to invent and to know, but little by little we find answers. We already know, for example, what Mars looks like and sounds like, where we expect humans to arrive in the coming decades; we have ‘snuck’ into the daily life of some Spanish scientists who are researching ‘super plants’ in Antarctica, with which it is intended to make the land more sustainable and reduce our climate impact; we have spoken with the astronomers who have discovered the most distant star and galaxy ever observed, which will allow us to know what the universe was like after the Big Bang; we have read the entire human genome, which will make it possible to delve into the origin of many diseases; and we have delved into issues as curious as the season of the year in which the dinosaurs became extinct or the forensic analysis of the skulls of the Sima de los Huesos de Atapuerca, among others.

Best of all, this is just the beginning. As the renowned American astrophysicist Carl Sagan used to say, “Somewhere, something incredible is waiting to be discovered”, and in THE TRUTH we want to tell you all about it. From here, from ‘Science’.