See the truth of viral photo of former PM Vajpayee Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had 96th birth anniversary on 25 December 2020. On this occasion, a picture on social media about Atal Bihari Vajpayee started going viral. In the picture, a woman is seen with a small child on her lap. People are bowing over seeing this. When this viral picture was investigated, it was found that this photo is of Ranu Neelam Shankar and his mother Neelam Shankar, resident of Kamalpura in Muzaffarpur district.

The picture was taken in Muzaffarpur in 1978 When talking to Ranu Shankar, he told that ‘This picture was taken in 1978. At that time, I was just two years old. The woman seen in the picture is my mother Neelam Shankar. My mother also died in 1980. In memory of them, I have preserved this picture. I had put the same profile photo on my Whats app. In such a situation how this picture went viral is not known. But since the viral, many calls are received. There is a picture before this picture, which is kept by the handle.

Ranu was also upset after seeing his picture viral Ranu also got upset after seeing his picture viral. They still do not know who did this. But Ranu finally managed to bring out the truth of the viral photo.

The picture is viral since the death of former PM Vajpayee Actually this picture started tweeting after the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in the year 2018. At that time, the leaders along with the common man also considered this picture as Atal ji’s picture. Every year on his birthday this picture is made viral. This time also on 25 December 2020, on the occasion of his 96th birth anniversary, this picture went viral. After this, it came out in the investigation that this picture is from Ranu Neelam Shankar of Muzaffarpur.

The Bihar connection of a viral photo of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee has gone out. Earlier this photo was publicized saying that it is his childhood photo in which he is in his mother’s lap. But in the meantime a man has made shocking disclosures with evidence. He has claimed that this picture is not of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee.