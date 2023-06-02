“Why do I have to talk about the future if I’m at Real Madrid?” said the Frenchman after receiving a lifetime achievement award from the newspaper Brand. The attacker of the merengues thus responded to the rumors that have taken shape in various media about an alleged Saudi interest in him.

According to the Spanish press, the Saudis’ Al Ittihad would have been willing to offer 215 million dollars for two seasons. After the ceremony, the Spanish sports newspaper wrote that Benzema would remain at Real Madrid and that he will “finish up the remaining year on his contract. So the bond continues, it doesn’t break.”

Benzema again: “I’m here for now, I train tomorrow, I enjoy every day and I have a game on Sunday,” added the French international. “I like football like children and in my mind I’m still a child,” insisted Benzema, winner of 25 titles with Real Madrid, being the man, together with Marcelo, with the most trophies lifted in a merengue jersey . See also Ivana Icardi: “I have no relationship with my brother Mauro. Let it be clear that…”

Benzema, who has repeatedly stated that he is proud of his career at Real, shared the award with his teammates. “When a player receives a trophy, it’s always thanks to the whole team, because without my team-mates I wouldn’t have won this recognition too.”

June 2, 2023 (change June 2, 2023 | 3:18 pm)

