several weeks ago, Santa Fe Klan and Karely Ruiz flooded the media and social networks for their controversial “Romance‘, a relationship that began with their collaboration for the music video ‘Know‘, on the platform onlyfans.

Despite the fact that both shared photos together and visited night spots, the relationship ended quickly, although it is not known for sure what happened, since everything seemed to be going great.

one month after his separationthe beautiful influencer from Monterrey broke the silence and explained that she no longer maintains contact with the interpreter of ‘ I must understand’.

It was for ‘The hill of the chair‘, with Franco Escamillawhere Karely Ruiz stated that what she lived with the rapper cannot even be called a relationship.

“We are real friends It was never… No, we didn’t see each other anymore or anything, we collaborated and everything. He has already left for the United States and I am here in my world, but fine,” said the Internet celebrity.

Likewise, he explained that all the interactions that we saw from both of them on social networks were nothing more than a marketing strategy to promote the musical theme in which they worked together.

“We never confirmed anything, people speculated on their own, I was already at home, with children and everything.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp