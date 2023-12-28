Comedian Raquel Sastre says that when someone from outside says that Murcia is an ugly city, they are not warned that the inside of paparajote, that dessert that consists of a battered lemon leaf, is not swallowed. In fact, if the visitor is especially rude, she suggests telling him—although we don't recommend it—that it is tradition to put a few drops of lemon in the eye. But, despite this hazing, Sastre also assures that the people of Murcia take well the jokes about them and, precisely, one of the most frequent in all formats (memes, jokes or videos) is the one that comes to say that they are capable to eat anything if they have previously added a splash of lemon.

According to data from the City Council, just over 10% of the municipal area of ​​Murcia is covered by lemon trees. They occupy about 9,350 hectares and, after an approximate calculation, since the number of trees per unit of area depends on the plantation framework, it could be said that each of the 463,150 Murcians would have four or five lemon trees. This being the case, it is not surprising that in this city the lemon is, in addition to an industry, a symbol that gives its name to clothing brands (Sir Lemon) or music festivals (Lemon Pop). Of course, beyond the jokes, this yellow fruit appears, either as a condiment or as an irreplaceable ingredient for more complex preparations, in almost all dishes of local cuisine.

More than a condiment

It is an everyday scene throughout the region: when a bag of chips is served on a terrace or a beach bar, they are accompanied by a plate and half a lemon (and, sometimes, a pepper shaker) that will be squeezed over them until they are impregnated. “They lose their crunch if you don't eat them quickly,” says Yayo Delgado, communications manager at the Estrella de Levante brewery, “so for me lemon is only essential when anchovies and olives are added.” Delgado, a specialist in Murcian gastronomy, lists the dishes with which it is also essential to serve that piece of lemon: “Broth with balls, cauliflower, Roman-style hake, breaded fillets, soups, rice (although that is a very complex issue that has to do with the cooking quality and flavor of the rice), michirones, fried eggs, horses, baked octopus… and this is more personal, but I need it along with the hot meat pie and the oil and sweet paprika toast.”

David López, chef at Local de Ensayo, agrees that lemon, far from masking the flavors or hiding a possible lack of freshness, reinforces them: “We must keep in mind that lemon, like vinegar, is a flavor enhancer. and in just the right amount it can enhance the flavors,” explains the chef, known for the haute cuisine techniques he applies to local products, and adds: “Murcia has been a region that has been punished on a gastronomic level, but it has a richness and an amazing recipe book. . If we look at South American countries, there lime is essential for many of their preparations and bases such as leche de tigre. Lemon is very antioxidant and healthy, apart from enhancing the flavor. It is true that taken to the extreme or misused it does not make sense and I believe that dairy products [hay quien lo vierte en el arroz con leche] They do not require this seasoning, but for marinades and as a preservative it is essential. It is also a great ally for cooked potatoes, artichokes or chard, well dressed with extra virgin olive oil.”

Its organoleptic properties make lemon an enormously useful fruit: its juice is antibacterial and antioxidant (something that can be used, for example, to preserve apple or avocado in a salad). It has also had and has medicinal uses thanks to its high content of vitamin C and its juice has been used since the 19th century. XVIII by the Spanish Navy and the British Navy as an effective remedy against scurvy, a very common disease among sailors faced with long voyages. But in Murcia, in addition to being found alongside the dishes and tapas of traditional restaurants such as El Molinero and El Jumillano, taverns such as Los Zagales or Togo II and shops such as El Garruchal, lemons are present in gastronomic restaurants. “Lemon trees have up to three changes in annual cycles and every time they are green I love to use the zest of the skin or the juice,” continues López, who details how they use them in Local de Ensayo. The white part (albedo), blanched five times and emulsified, is exceptional for desserts or snacks as a cream. We make jams with the skin and extract essential oils from the leaves. They have an incredible perfume. We hollow out the green lemons, harvested at the appropriate size, and fill them with a cream made from their own pulp. Of course, the paparajote with its edible leaf—unlike the usual one—is an icon of our restaurant since 2017.”

Socolá is a reference for Murcian pastries. At breakfast or snack time, this popular place in the Las Tascas area is always full. And, of course, where sweets predominate, there is no shortage of lemons either. “We use them, above all, to make lemon curd, which is a cream that is used both for the cheesecake and as a filling for the lemon cake itself,” explains Fuensanta Turpín, owner of the establishment. Furthermore, we have the lemon dreams: lemon cake with lemon cream. We also use its zest and another of our specialties is pitaya lemonade: a lemonade to which we add pitaya and it becomes fuchsia. In the kitchen it appears all the time: we mix it with the avocado, along with spices and salt, we apply it to the blue latte with blue spirulina and a few drops are useful to maintain the meringue.”

Like so many local hoteliers, Turpín receives lemons directly from the Huerta, that green ring that surrounds the city and still has a very close relationship with it. “Many times my father brings me organic lemons. They are his or those of people he knows who have gardens. We rarely have to buy them, he is usually the one in charge. And, since we have family members with a garden, we take advantage.” For its part, Local de Ensayo has its own orchard surrounded by lemon trees in the Casillas area. In addition, López adds: “we buy from Pedro Ortín, our trusted fruit seller, and from La Cañada Honda, a farm where they collect them at the ripening point that we indicate.”

The branches of a million-dollar industry

In The country where the lemon tree blooms (Acantilado, 2023), Helena Attlee reviews the history of citrus fruits in Italy, where they are collected, like works of art, by families of patrons such as the Medici, who even commissioned wax molds and plaster models of each of them. the varieties preserved in their gardens. Although its ornamental use is also widespread in Murcia (in fact, throughout the Mediterranean Basin), here citrus fruits function, above all, as raw material for a powerful industry.

“In Murcia there is very little fresh marketing, something practically insignificant, we allocate 90% of what we send to industrialization, with which essential oil, concentrated juice and dehydrated peel are generated,” explains Antonio José Moreno, director of El Limonar de Santomera, a cooperative that employs more than 400 people and is the largest on the continent in terms of production and marketing of the yellow fruit. Our fresh sales are mainly destined for other countries in the European Union.”

If the Region of Murcia is capable of producing lemons all year round (more than 500 million kilos per season) it is because, fundamentally, three varieties are grown: “Each one is produced at a different time during the campaign. The primofiori variety starts in mid-September and ends at the end of April,” Moreno continues. The verna variety [de piel más gruesa] It starts in May and usually ends in July. And the eureka variety can flower throughout the year.” “Organoleptically,” the farmer clarifies, “there are no big differences, only in the shape of the lemon and the thickness of the rind.”

Another of the keys to this agri-food industry is that it is capable of carrying out fruit processing and, from Estrella de Levante, Delgado highlights the unique processes they have developed, such as the clarification of lemon juice that uses the Lemon King company for Verna beer: “a real clear one. “It's like putting a splash of lemon on the classic Estrella,” he says. Regarding jokes, he concludes: “It is praiseworthy to laugh at yourself and accept them. We have always liked ingenuity around here. In Murcia there may have been some complexity, but we left that behind, and I think we used it well… Now the new thing is What's happening in Murcia? There happens to be enormous talent.”

The German poet Göethe wrote that Italy is “the land where the lemon tree blooms.” Much closer to Murcia, in Orihuela, next to Santomera and also on the banks of the Segura, Miguel Hernández received a lemon on the head from his wife Josefina and composed a sonnet: “You threw a lemon at me, and so bitter, / with one hand warm, and so pure, / that it did not undermine its architecture / and I tasted its bitterness, however.” In this land, everything is given a 'squirt' and even poets, if they get hit by a lemon, they pick it up and take a bite.

