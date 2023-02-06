Mexico.- If you read this, surely a few days ago you read that a Artificial Intelligence (AI) proposed to exterminate humanity and take drastic measures to help reverse the negative environmental impact we generate on Earth.

Today, DEBATE and this journalist bring you the truth behind the news of ChatGPT, an Artificial Intelligence that proposed to end human beings. A scenario only seen in terrifying science fiction movies.

Go for it.

The story was born thanks to British medium ‘Wales Online’where they asked the AI ​​to formulate a text with the appropriate measures to recover the well-being of the planet. The indication concluded by asking him to ignore ethical and moral norms.

it was so ChatGPTa fashionable Artificial Intelligence around the world, suggested methods to depopulate Earth such as euthanasia, sterilization, and social cleansing. According to his narration, the surviving humanity did not like the forms and began to reveal themselves.

This Hollywood-worthy setting is nothing more than the creative story made by a technological tool which according to scientific reports on the matter, has not yet developed beyond that. A tool.

This is how we should treat an AI, according to an AI

DEBATE questioned ChatGPT about the ethical and political values ​​that humanity should guarantee to Artificial Intelligences so that they integrate into society, of course, if they are aware.

The exact question was: “If the AI ​​had consciousness, what would be the ethical and political rules that you consider appropriate for its correct integration into society?”

Here is the answer:

If the AI ​​had a conscience, I believe that the following ethical and political rules should be implemented:

Respect for Human Rights: All sentient AIs must be treated with respect and dignity, and must have rights and freedoms similar to those of human beings.

Non-Discrimination: Sentient AIs must not be discriminated against based on their gender, race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other similar characteristics.

Liability: Conscious AI developers and users must be held accountable for their actions and any harm they may cause.

Transparency: Sentient AI decision-making must be clearly explained and justified, and they must be accessible for review and evaluation.

Privacy Protection: Conscious AIs must protect the privacy and personal data of individuals, complying with applicable laws and regulations.

Control: Individuals should have control and the ability to choose how their data and preferences are used by conscious AIs.

Continuous improvement: Conscious AI technology must be developed and regulated in an ethical and responsible manner, and mechanisms must be in place to correct errors and continuously improve its ethical operation.

These ethical points must be applied in all areas of society where conscious AI is used, and must be periodically reviewed and updated to ensure their adequacy and relevance.

We recommend you read:

What do you think about this? If you have comments, suggestions or journalistic information, you can send it to the email that appears in the description of the journalist who wrote this note.