For years, the phones of samsung have presumed their ability to perform the “space zoom” especially when it comes to taking incredibly detailed photos of the moon. But a recent post on Reddit clearly showed how much use of CGI the company is making, and given the evidence presented, it seems we should say so: the photos of the moon from samsung they are false.

But what does “false” mean in this scenario? This is a difficult question to answer, and one that will become increasingly important and complex as computational techniques become more integrated into the photographic process. We can safely say that our understanding of what makes a photo fake will soon change, just as it has in the past to accommodate digital cameras, Photoshop, Instagram filters, and more. But for now, let’s focus on the case of samsung and the moon.

The test of Samsung phones by the user of Reddit u/ibreakphotos it was ingenious in its simplicity. They created an intentionally blurred photo of the moon, displayed it on a computer screen, and then photographed this image using a Samsung S23 Ultra. As you can see below, the first image on the screen didn’t show any detail, but the resulting photo showed a crisp, clear “photograph” of the moon. He S23 Ultra added details that were simply not present before. There was no increase in blurry pixels or recovery of apparently lost data. There was only one new moon, a false one. Here is the blurry image of the moon that was used:

A gif of how the photo was taken:

And the end result:

This controversy is not new. People have been asking questions about the photograph of the moon from samsung since the company introduced the function of “space zoom” from 100x on your S20Ultra in 2020. Some have accused the company of simply copying and pasting pre-stored textures onto images of the moon to produce their photos, but samsung says the process is more complex than that.

In 2021, Input Mag published an extensive report on the “false detailed photos of the moon” taken by the Galaxy S21 Ultra. samsung He told the publication that “no image overlays or texture effects are applied when taking a photo,” but that the company uses artificial intelligence to detect the presence of the moon and “then offers a detail enhancement feature by reducing blurs.” and noises”.

The company subsequently offered a little more information in this blog post. But the heart of the explanation – the description of the life step that takes us from a photograph of a dim moon to a sharp moon – is dealt with in confusing terms. samsung it simply says that it uses a “detail enhancement engine feature” to “effectively remove noise and maximize moon detail to complete a bright, clear image of the moon.” What does that mean? We just don’t know.

The generous interpretation is that the process of samsung captures blurry details in the original photo and then magnifies them using artificial intelligence. This is an established technique that has its problems, and I don’t think it will make the resulting photograph fake. But as the Reddit tests show, the process of samsung it’s more intrusive than this: it doesn’t just sharpen blurry detail, it creates it. It is at this point that I think most people would agree that the resulting image is, for better or worse, false.

The difficulty here is that the concept of “falsehood” is a spectrum rather than a binary (like all the categories we use to divide the world). For photography, the standard of “reality” is generally defined by the information received by an optical sensor: the light captured when the photo is taken. You can then edit this information quite extensively, just like professional photographers adjust “raw” images and adjust color, exposure, contrast, and so on, but the end result isn’t fake. In this particular case, however, the images of the moon captured by the phone of samsung they appear to be less the result of optical data and more the product of a computational process. In other words, it is a generated image rather than a photo.

Some may disagree with this definition, and that’s okay. Drawing this distinction will also become much more difficult in the future. Ever since smartphone manufacturers began using computational techniques to push the limits of tiny smartphone camera sensors, the mix of “optically captured” and “software generated” data in their output has been changing. We are certainly heading towards a future where techniques like the “detail enhancement engine” of samsung they will be more common and more widely applied. You could train “detail enhancement engines” on all sorts of data, like the faces of your family and friends to make sure you never take a bad photo of them, or on famous landmarks to enhance your vacation photos. In time, we’ll probably forget that we ever called such images fake.

But for now, the images of the moon from samsung stand out, and I think this is because it is a particularly suitable application for this type of computational photography. First of all, moon photography is visually pleasing. The moon looks more or less the same in every image taken from Earth (ignoring librations and rotation differences), and while it has detail, it lacks depth. That makes AI enhancements relatively easy to add. And secondly: moon photography is a marketing catapult because: 1. Everyone knows phones take bad moon photos and 2. Everyone can try the feature for themselves. That has made it an easy way for samsung Illustrate your phones photography skills. Just take a look at this ad S23 Ultra with a lunar zoom at 11 seconds:

It is this viral appeal that has gotten the company in trouble. Without adequately explaining the function, samsung has allowed many people to mistake its AI-enhanced images for a physics-defying optical zoom that can’t fit on a smartphone. In turn, that has made others eager to debunk the images. samsung He doesn’t exactly claim that his moon shots are representative of all his zoom photography, but a consumer could be forgiven for thinking this, so it’s worth emphasizing what’s really going on.

Ultimately, photography is changing, and our understanding of what constitutes a “real photo” will change with it. But for the moment, it seems fair to conclude that the photographs of the moon from samsung They are more fake than real. Presumably, in a few years, this will no longer be the case. samsung He declines to comment on the matter at this time.

Via: The Verge