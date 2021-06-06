The latest episodes of the anime One piece They have stood out for their revelations. Certainly many were already aware of some of them. All because they read the manga, which is more advanced than the animated adaptation, although not by much.

The fact is that the true identity of a character was recently revealed. Is about Kyoshiro, who turned out to be someone no one expected. But talking about it is …

–O SPOILER NOTICE o–

Before this weekend’s episode the narration still continued about the last battle and death of the great Kozuki Oden.

Especially when his wife Toki, using the power of your Devil Fruit, launched several of the Nine Akazaya and his son Momonosuke 20 years in the future. Among them, there was one who had no such luck. He had to hide and change his identity for all that time, but staying true to the legacy of Oden.

One Piece: Latest Episode Reveals There Is A Traitor On The Team

It was about Denjiro, who did not fall in battle or just disappear like that. In fact, he was hiding under the very nose of the ruthless Orochi.

He played his role as Kyoshiro, the family leader Yakuza of the same name. It was thus that he was close to the murderer of his master, showing a loyalty to the corrupt ruler that he did not really have. In episode 976 of One piece it is revealed in detail what happened to him.

Denjiro and his transformation into One Piece

He was locked in a dilapidated house. The anger and despair he suffered changed his face. He experienced so much pain that even his black hair lightened. When he got out of his temporary prison he was unrecognizable.

He began to make a name for himself in the criminal underworld of the capital, and that’s how he caught the attention of Orochi. So that Denjiro / Kyoshiro he’s been protecting acquaintances and planning revenge.

All to avenge his lord, and incidentally, protecting his daughter, Hiyori. This is how she became the beauty in everyone’s eyes Komurasaki, whose death she also faked to protect her from the advances of Orochi.

Now that the Nine Akazaya have entered into action, and that the army led by Monkey D. Luffy She is ready for battle, you can imagine that Kyoshiro you will be able to reveal your true identity to everyone. But that is something that will be seen later.

