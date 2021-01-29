The reappearance of Jack Ma After not being seen for three months, it occurred on January 20 in a video conference together with 100 teachers rural areas of China. During that presentation, the founder of Alibaba, who was dressed casually in a room without identifying marks, stated that “working hard for rural revitalization and prosperity is the responsibility of our entrepreneurial generation.”

Ma’s appearance lasted 48 seconds, a period during which video was shown of him touring an elementary school in his hometown of Hangzhou. And while the event was absolutely routine, it was impossible to ignore the fact that one of the most wanted men on the planet reappeared supporting ideas such as general prosperity, which are central to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speech.

“It looks like the video of a hostage“, was one of the comments that was read in an online forum of analysts working on China, as reproduced by the British newspaper The Guardian.

Video capture of the reappearance of Jack Ma. Photo: Bloomberg.

Beyond the innocuousness of the episode, the truth is that the reappearance of Daddy ma (as it used to be affectionately called in China) propelled shares in Alibaba, which rose 8.5%.

Although there were no official comments, neither from Ma nor the Chinese government, analysts interpreted the businessman’s return to public life as a sign that, at least for now, his relationship with Beijing has stabilized.

Jack Ma’s last public appearance had been an online event broadcast live on October 31. It was on that occasion that he stated that “China does not have a systemic financial risk simply because does not have a system, and that’s the risk. ”

He also accused Chinese banks of operating with a “pawn banking mentality”, when in reality “good innovation is not afraid of rules, but of outdated rules.”

Shortly after his presentation, and in a matter of days, the government blocked the listing of his company Ant Group, and launched a antitrust investigation against Alibaba.

Chinese President Xi Jinping. Photo: Xinhua.

“Ma’s speech emphasized the need to take risks and accept the instability that this generates. This is completely contrary to the philosophy that reigns in the Chinese Communist Party at the hands of Xi Jinping,” he said in an interview with The Guardian analyst George Magnus, a fellow at the China Center at the University of Oxford.

The episode has served as a reminder that economic freedom in China can come quickly. with a limit if you enter areas considered politically sensitive. To Jack Ma, nor his fortune of more than 67 billion dollars served him to escape the derision.

“Actually, I don’t know what he was thinking when he said that,” said Bill Bishop, the author of a newsletter dedicated to the analysis of China. “That kind of things they are not constructive within the Chinese system, “he added.

Change of course

To get an idea of ​​how serious Ma’s “offense” was, suffice it to say that many experts agree that it was the president of China himself who he ordered to lower his thumb.

According to Magnus, who has been in charge of studying and following the evolution of Xi Jinping’s style of government, it is clear that in recent times the president is increasingly further away of the free-market ideas he once promoted.

Ant Group, one of Jack Ma’s companies that was left in the eye of the storm after its creator’s confrontation with Beijing. Photo: REUTER

According to this vision, his position would be aligned with promoting entrepreneurs and economic groups whose interests align with those of the party.

“Jack Ma is one of the most popular people who suffered reprisals because of this discontent that the government has with those who grow so large and have a level of power that seems rival the authority of one’s own partyMagnus explained.

“Entrepreneurs who are politically compliant they will prosper. If they are not, they will be subjected to the type of treatment that Jack Ma has just been a victim of, “he added.

Speculation about what happened to Ma during the three months he was out of public life span multiple settings. Some reported that he had left the country, while there were reports that they saw him playing golf. To this day, it is impossible to know if the 56-year-old businessman is detained somewhere, or even where in the world you are.

For experts, even though their companies, such as Alibaba and Ant Group, have become an intrinsic part of the lives of millions of Chinese, that is not enough guarantee that nothing will happen to them.

The kind of protection that a person of his status would surely have in the West, someone like Bill Gates, for example, in China becomes more doubtful.

“Xi has spoken of the patriotic businessmen of the last century, who made a lot of money and then did a lot for the country and for the party. Businessmen who are politically lucid see that as a change of era to whom they have to adaptBishop completed.

