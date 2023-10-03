The truth behind a slap, “the media pillory that the policeman didn’t deserve”

“The video of a policeman slapping a boy has gone viral on various social networks, with comments and reflections of all kinds, a real media pillory that the person concerned does not deserve”, writes ofcs.it.

“The matter, already known within our association, has taken on such dimensions as to make it necessary to highlight some contradictions, apparently unmentioned which it would then be necessary to add questions to be asked to those who interpret the profession of “news reporting”is underlined.

“Today, as we know, anyone can publish something, in a way that has become simple and quick over the years; our opinions, which were previously simply exchanged between friends, relatives and acquaintances, today they can go around the world in a very short time and, if their contents, as in the case in question, do not reflect the entire narrative truth, they risk having a strong impact on the family and personal serenity of the subjects involved. Without the latter having the right to reply”, we read. “We know our colleague well, to whom we have been linked by years of friendship and professional closeness, and we cannot avoid expressing at least our closeness.”

