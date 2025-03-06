Perhaps there is no talk of this for shame, due to ignorance or simply because the “down there” discomforts have become invisible. But the reality is that urine infections are among the most frequent infectious pathologies, especially … Among women, and they can also reduce the quality of life if they are recurring. Worst of all, when they occur, it is usual for antibiotics to be systematically noted without anyone wondering, neither patients nor doctors, what is behind that recurrence, what can be done to prevent them or how the frequency can be reduced. And this is precisely what Dr. Teresa Pastor, specialist in Urology, raises in her book ‘What happens to me down there?’ (Editorial encourage), a guide in which he explains how the urinary system works and what factors may be influencing the development of urine infections. Your work method is based on identifying the origin, treating causes and preventing appearances.

It is not uncommon to see women who suffer urinary incontinence and also recurring infections but save them as they can, almost without going to the doctor …

Yes, in fact I think it is a taboo subject. But more of it should be discussed because it is very frequent. Statistics confirm that one in five women above 65 suffers repetition or recurrent urine infections (every six months or even three times a year). And if only urine infections are cited we would be talking about one in two. They are very high figures and it is an issue that interests a lot even if there is little talk about it.

Have you normalized to have urine infections?

Yes, in fact it has happened to me even in the university environment that was often assumed that simply being a woman it was normal for you to have urine infections. And I wonder, does anyone seem normal to have three bronchitis a year? No, right? That person goes to the doctor and they do all kinds of tests to know why. So why does it seem normal for a woman to have 4, 6 or even 10 urine infections a year? I have had patients who practically had an infection every 15 days and when they went to the doctor, I advised things like putting cotton panties and that’s it. The problem is that, which is not given importance.

How should this issue have to be addressed?

Most patients ask many questions about why they have urine infections often but quite often do not get answers from doctors and unfortunately they are the same. And many others stop going to the doctor because they are fed up not to solve the problem. From all this the book ‘What happens to me down there?’ Because one of the problems I have is that there came a time when I had such number of patients and such waiting list that could not dedicate the necessary time to each patient. I thought it was a good way to explain issues related to your diet, the possible causes, with those habits that you have to change in your daily life and in which cases supplementation can be adequate … it all started when I tried to condense some ideas in an informative brochure but finally decided to capture it in a book.

What are usually the most frequent errors that may be behind some urine infections and where should you start to make changes?

What I see in nine out of ten patients and the easiest to solve is the way to pis. Women do not know how to pee and it is something that does not give importance, but it is important. If you look at a man who goes to the bathroom to make belly you will see that he takes it easy but the most frequent in the case of women is that they pee deprisa, lowering their panties just a few centimeters, sitting half a side and if it is in a public bath, doing it almost in balance and always quickly. And that is the worst we can do because as the bladder sphincter does not relax and pishes trompicones. What’s happening? That when the urine is falling through the urethra if the sphincter is making a movement in the form of spasms the urine will do exactly that, go out with spasms. And as you have the bad luck of having bacteria that you should not have in the vagina, they will rise and cause the dreaded infections. If they are lactobacilos, for example, that they are more frequent in younger people, there may not be an urine infection but a slight sting, a discomfort or even cystitis. But from the age of 50, be sure that you will have them because your vaginal floor will change.

Puncting is a watchmaking pump for urine infections. It is what is called dysfunctional urination or non -coordinated urination and is a medical problem that looks a lot in children but that in adults is not usually sought. But if you look for it you find it, especially in women. And the other component that is a trigger is to have a dysbiosis or problems in the vaginal microbiota. If both factors are given, there will be urine infection yes or yes.

What kind of tests do to know if this vionery dysfunction exists?

To all patients I do a painless test called flowing in which the patient is placed electrodes at strategic points of the buttocks and analyzed how urine in a special wader. With this type of test I have been able to verify that, indeed, 9 out of 10 patients were urinating badly.

And how can you learn to do well pee?

Many times it is as simple as sending the patient to physiotherapists who have made a specific training in pelvic soil pathologies. It is often thought that these types of professionals only teach pelvic soil exercises in postpartum recoveries but can treat many other pathologies related to urinary infections, including dysfunctional urination. A physiotherapist can teach you from the right way to sit in the toilet to the way of breathing during urination through different aspects related to body consciousness and the posture to learn to relax what has to relax. Many of my patients have cured simply learning to pee.

How does all this influence the practice of holding the pee often or of delaying the moment of urination?

That is another big problem because the longer you have endured without peeing, the longer you have tightened your sphincter. And then, when you have to relax it, there is no way. Imagine that you have been a ten kilos suitcase all day and after many hours they told you to be released. You could barely open your fingers because you would have them completely contractured. But also what happens is that we usually that this bladder is hyper full and as the muscles of the bladder wall have an optimal function to a certain level of stretching, if it is little stretched or excessively stretched, it will present a certain dysfunction, so when that bladder that is always full, those muscles so stretched will not have enough strength to correctly push the urine correctly. And if we add that the sphincter is closed we will find a person who does not empty the bladder well and also urinate with those typical spasms that originates that closing of the sphincter. With that practice we generate a double problem.

How many times is it normal to go on?

Officially what Urology books say is that up to eight times a day is normal. But that is relative because I have patients who drink half a liter of water a day and others who drink three liters. And there is also the case that some people eat many fruits and vegetables, which are rich in water, and others, not so many. So you have to relativize in this regard. To assess that normality of each case, what we usually do is a urination newspaper in which the patient points the times that are pee and the time it does, the amount of urine (through a specific meter), the amount of liquid that is drink throughout the day and the greater or lesser urgency that manifests itself when urinating. Therefore, if one sees that a patient 10 times pee a day but that each urination is 300 to 400 ml and every x hours there is no problem. But if it is 50 ml every time, although urine eight times and on top of 80% of the time it does with some urgency, there you can identify a problem, perhaps of low bladder capacity or intake of too little liquid or any other issue that must be valued.

A normal capacity for a bladder and that there are good desire to urinate would be between 300 and 400 ml. And about 500 ml would be a much greater capacity. Therefore a person who drinks normal, about 2 liters per day, would be normal to urinate about 6 times a day.

To what extent is the type of underwear and intimate hygiene?

It is not as relevant as it is often presented, but I have to make nuances. Obviously a person who perspires much will not always have that wet area and the same happens to that person who has some loss of urine, because moisture favors the growth of fungi. And the point is that fungi rarely cause infections by themselves but can be a factor that favors that pathogenic bacteria are installed in the area.

With respect to intimate hygiene, the problem comes more due to excess hygiene and the use of aggressive products than due to lack of hygiene. Many people wash the intimate area too much and also do it with products that are not adequate. I have to admit that I am not in favor of the use of all those intimate hygiene products that are sold in the pharmacy. The point is that the vagina must contain a lot of acid ideally produced by the “good” bacteria itself such as lactobacilli and only with that the vaginal secretions and vaginal flow and clean the vagina. But what cause vaginal showers and intimate hygiene products is more harmful than beneficial.

Is it advisable to wash the intimate area after sexual relations?

After intercourse, if no barrier method is used such as a condom, which will be useful will be to use ovules or a gel with an applicator for the vagina that contains lactic acid immediately after the sexual act. Because? Because the semen is alkaline, with a pH close to 8 while the vagina must have a very acidic pH, around 4.4. That acidic pH of the vagina is precisely a chemical barrier that eliminates the pathogenic bacteria that cause urine infections. In fact, the topic of pH is one of the problems in the elderly because the pH increases with age and with it the risks. That is why many women suffer more infections during or after menopause.

These people who systematically have a cystitis after each sexual relationship can increase the risk if they are going to wash the area just after the most effective pee after, as long as they are paid correctly, of course. And then enter an ovule for this purpose or a gel of lactic acid with applicator in the vagina. In this way the pH of the vagina is requested again and with it it is less likely that there will be a urine infection. I have also had patients who have stopped having such urine infections applying this simple method.

The most practical thing is always to think why things happen. In the case of postcoite infections not only are produced by the rubbing of the penis in the urethra, there is something else. And that something else is the change in the pH of the vagina. In fact, if only for that rubbing all women we would have to have infections and that is not the case, right? The problem, therefore, is in the alteration of the vaginal microbiota produced by a pH alteration.