Every time a statement by the novelist Michel Houellebecq unleashes a controversy in France, I remember Everyone says I love you, Woody Allen’s musical. In it, a New York father argues non-stop with his teenage son because he doesn’t stop spouting nonsense; I don’t know: that the death penalty is fine, that immigrants do nothing but steal, that what they have to do is go home and other samples ahead of the letter of voxist brother-in-law. One day the adolescent faints and, after hours of anguish, a doctor reassures the father: his son is out of danger, he is feeling very well, they only had to remove a clot in his brain that prevented him from thinking normally. “Haven’t you been feeling weird lately?” asks the doctor. “Didn’t he say absurd things?” A smile of infinite relief lights up the father’s face, and from that moment on his son is his usual self again: a wonderful kid.

#truth #Houellebecq #case