dragonball He has many fighters in his repertoire, and of course, Goku is the main one among them. From Gohan to Vegeta to Piccolo, there are a lot of men in the series, but dragonball it also has its share of women. Bulma was the one who started the manga as the female lead, and it turns out that the creator of dragonball has admitted to facing difficulties in creating the series’ female characters.

The information comes from Dragon Ball Forever, an old guide to the series that was released in Japan years ago. The issue includes an interview with Akira Toriyama, the man he created dragonball decades ago. It was there that the artist talked about the story of the manga, and when asked if he modeled the characters of dragonball according to someone in particular, Toriyama confessed a truth about his creative process.

“Whenever I draw women, they all end up having badass personalities,” the creator shared (according to Kanzenshuu). “I just can’t draw them more cheerful and lively. I also can’t draw them docile and cute. Milk had a personality that I didn’t like at all. Maybe it was because Goku was unemployed…they would have to squander the Ox Satan’s fortune to survive, that family. That’s why Milk is so heavy.”

There you have it. Toriyama eschews cheerful female characters, and that truth holds true to this day. For example, characters like Kale and Caulifla. The two female Saiyans have very different personalities, but neither of them would be considered animated. This is also true of Milk, as Toriyama mentioned, and so on.

As for the leading men of dragonball, it seems Toriyama made sure to design heroes like Future Trunks with his audience in mind. Or at least in his fans.

“In the case of the men… maybe with Trunks, there were parts I drew with the female fans in mind. Even the silhouette of him; I mean, he has a sword on his back,” Toriyama shared. “Even someone like Piccolo is popular with women, it seems.”

Over the years, dragonball has definitely shaken things up with its characters and its creation. Recently, Dragon Ball Super has fans excited about Moro in the manga, but some things never change. Characters like Goku and Bulma remain the same through it all, but fans wouldn’t want them any other way.

Via: comic book

Author’s note: I hadn’t realized this, but I definitely think we all like Toriyama’s empowered female characters.