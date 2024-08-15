On these hot summer nights, while people make wishes for every tear of Saint Lawrence that falls from the sky, I spend my time reading the diaries of Delacroix, the painter who immortalized Dante and Virgil on their way to hell. In one of his entries, Delacroix makes a curious observation based on the first photographic experiments he attended, relating them to celestial bodies.

Because in the Harvard College Observatoryduring the night of 16-17 July 1850, astronomers obtained a daguerreotype of the star Vega, a small point in the corner of the night, a moment bright enough to become an event that Delacroix took note of, thereby imagining the passage of time; the light from the star Vega took twenty years to cross the space that separated it from the reflecting telescope used to capture that moment. Delacroix, quite rightly, notes in his diary that, long before Daguerre had given the world his invention, “the ray that was fixed on the plate had left the celestial sphere”. In this way, the play of moments serves Delacroix to reflect and, without a doubt, to travel in time.

With these things in mind, it is worth remembering that light has a finite speed. Therefore, when we look at the stars, we are looking at what the stars in our galaxy were like in the past, a time so variable that it can range from a few minutes to hundreds of thousands of years ago. For example, light from the sun, our closest star, takes approximately eight minutes and twenty seconds to reach Earth; that is the time it takes to travel the distance between it and the Earth, around 150 million kilometers.

However, what is known as the tears of Saint Lawrence is not exactly a “star shower”, since it is actually incandescent dust particles that occur when the Earth crosses the orbit of comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle and passes through the stream of dust that the comet has left behind; small fragments that shine brightly for a fraction of a second, just long enough to make a wish.

Summer nights have been a time for such fantasies and superstitions ever since the star Sirius was burning in the constellation Canis Major around June 21, the northern summer solstice. This was 5,300 years ago. That is where the word “dog days” comes from. But the dates have been shifted because of the Earth’s spinning motion, a variation it experiences in the direction of its axis called “precession.” Because of this, Sirius reappears in the morning sky at the beginning of September, when the heat has passed.

The thing is that we still call the first days of summer “dog days”, we still retain the name just as we continue to see the light of a star even when it has gone out. If you look closely, the words are also related to celestial bodies and play with the passage of time in the manner of Delacroix in his diaries.

