The Egyptian artist, Sayed Ragab, revealed that his health is fine, and that the rumors of the recent period are unfounded.

The Egyptian newspaper “Al-Dustour”, this Saturday evening, quoted Sayed Ragab, that he does not have time to follow up on what he writes about him, because he divides his filming time between three dramas, which will be shown in the next Ramadan marathon.

Ragab confirmed that he is participating in the series “Musa”, with the artist Muhammad Ramadan, director Muhammad Salama and Sumaya al-Khashab, the series “Newton’s Game” with Mona Zaki and Muhammad Mamdouh, and the series “All We Divide” with director Karim Al-Adl, Amr Abdel Jalil, Rania Youssef and Reham Hajjaj.

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian artist Sayed Ragab confirmed on the twelfth of last February that he had recently recovered from the emerging “Corona” virus “Covid 19”, announcing, at the time, that he was in good health now after his “negative” scan.