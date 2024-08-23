You only need to take a look at social media to see what the latest diet is. Now, inflammation is the enemy to beat, just as fat was before, and then sugars, and we don’t know what will be next.

Science is advancing, as is normal, and we know more and more about our diet. The question is what approach we give it, how much is evidence, and how much is business and the intentions to sell us certain diets, eating models, or lifestyles. We are in a very dystopian moment in which normal processes such as inflammation or the rise in blood glucose after meals are pathologized. Everything is extraordinarily pathological, and what science says, in reality, is that everything is totally normal.

The anti-inflammatory diet is all the rage right now, and it’s sold as a way to end inflammation, but is inflammation really a problem?

Inflammation is actually necessary, as it is a defence system that the body has: if there were no inflammation, the body would be defenceless against multiple attacks, so it is something desirable that occurs and works well. Among the functions of inflammation are:

Defense against infections:

Recognition and elimination: Inflammation helps identify and eliminate pathogens (viruses, bacteria, fungi) and other infectious agents.

Immune response: Initiates the immune system response by attracting immune cells to the site of infection.

Tissue repair:

Damaged Cell Removal: Cleans the area of ​​dead cells and damaged tissue to allow for repair.

Tissue regeneration: promotes healing and regeneration of affected tissue.

Physical Barriers:

Containment of infection: forms physical barriers to prevent harmful agents from spreading to other parts of the body.

Another thing is that the inflammation is chronic, in this case it will cause negative effects such as prolonged inflammation that can damage tissues and organs, chronic diseases (cardiovascular diseases, type II diabetes, arthritis, and certain types of cancer) and a deregulation of the immune system, which can cause inadequate immune responses or autoimmunity.

Maybe it’s my blinded nutritionist eyes weight-centredbut I also think it is being used as a euphemism for “fat” or “fatty”. Now you are no longer fat, but rather you are swollen. And there are constantly publications of dubious scientific rigor that offer you an anti-inflammatory protocol, a diet and a few supplements to reduce said inflammation.

What science says

In one systematic review Databases including Medline, PubMed, EMCare, Cochrane, and CINAHL were searched to identify randomized controlled trials (RCTs). Two researchers independently reviewed 1537 RCTs that measured changes in markers of inflammation after prescribing an intervention diet. The review suggests that anti-inflammatory diets, especially the Mediterranean diet, may reduce several markers of inflammation and improve outcomes of inflammation-related chronic diseases.

In fact, they highlight the antioxidant properties of our Mediterranean diet. There is no anti-inflammatory diet described as such by science.

Perhaps with our fast-paced lives, little cooking and home-delivered meals, we have forgotten what a healthy diet consists of, and specifically the Mediterranean diet, which the systematic review highlights. The Mediterranean diet is characterized by:

Fruits and vegetables: rich in antioxidants and phytonutrients, which help reduce inflammation.

Healthy fats: Extra virgin olive oil, which contains oleic acid and antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties.

Fish and seafood: rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory effects. That is why omega-3 supplements are always included in diets called anti-inflammatory.

Nuts and seeds: contain healthy fats, antioxidants and fiber.

Legumes: Good sources of plant-based protein and fiber, which can contribute to gut health and reduce inflammation.

Whole grains: source of fiber and essential nutrients that help intestinal health and reduce inflammation.

The anti-inflammatory mechanisms that occur here are the following: antioxidants and polyphenols (present in fruits, vegetables, and olive oil, help reduce oxidative stress and inflammation); Omega-3 fatty acids (in fish such as salmon and sardines, reduce the production of inflammatory molecules); dietary fiber (improves intestinal health, which can have an indirect anti-inflammatory effect by improving intestinal flora); reduction of poor quality processed foods and ultra-processed foods (the goal is to reduce chronic inflammation).

Perhaps before we get carried away by trends and think about which diet is best to stop being mortal and get away from inflammation, anti-aging or other circumstances that go with life itself, we should review what our basic diet is like. If it is necessary to make changes, they are welcome, but doing things for the sake of doing them is not always a good idea.

It is important to put into question what they offer us and who, to see their training, their way of working, if there is science behind it or a amifunctionism basic, above all, so as not to end up putting our health and our pocketbook at risk.

