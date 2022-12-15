The last goodbye to Sara, Elisa and Michele, at the funeral of the three boys who lost their lives in the car in which they were traveling in the back seats. The other two people who were driving and sitting on the passenger side are still hospitalized in serious condition in hospital, while the driver of the vehicle against which the car met its terrible fate was unharmed.

Family and friends prepare to say goodbye to friends who lost their lives on Highway 96 between Modugno and Palo del Colle, in the province of Bari, in Puglia. Meanwhile, the prosecutor continues to try to reconstruct the exact dynamics of what happened that day.

Thanks to the examinations of the surveillance cameras of a petrol station located near the place where the young people died, the investigators will be able to understand what happened last Sunday evening. And understand what they are responsibility for what happened.

In yet another accident on Italian roads, 25-year-old Elisa Buonsante, 21-year-old Michele Traetta and 19-year-old Sara Grimaldi lost their lives. All lived in the metropolitan city of Bari and were aboard a Mini Cooper, which collided with a touring coach that was entering the road right from the service area.

The car finished its run on one traffic divider and against a wall. For the young people traveling in the back seats, there was nothing they could do. While the 29-year-old driver and the boy who was next to him are in hospital.

Sara Elisa and Michele: funerals to say goodbye to young boys

Just the two survivors will be able to give useful information to the investigators. Perhaps at that moment the bus was already in the roadway. The car didn’t make it in time to to brake.

The funeral will take place separately. Elisa will be greeted in the church of San Nicola in Mola di Bari, while Sara Grimaldi will be greeted in the church of Santa Fara in Bari. Finally, friends will greet Michele Traetta in the church of the Resurrection in Toritto.