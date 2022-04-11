The Media Center of the Egyptian Council of Ministers revealed that in light of the news reported regarding the issuance of a decision to postpone the exams for the second semester 2021/2022 in all universities and institutes nationwide.

The Center contacted the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, which denied the news, stressing that it is not correct to postpone the exams for the second semester 2021/2022 in all universities and institutes nationwide, and that no decisions have been issued in this regard, stressing that all exams will be held in all Universities and institutes are on time according to the timetable for the current academic year 2021/2022, which is scheduled to be held during the month of next June in accordance with the system of each college and the nature of the study in it, with a commitment to implement all precautionary measures to preserve the health and safety of students and members of the educational system, appealing to all students Not to be drawn into such false news, while eliciting information from its official sources.