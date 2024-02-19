The new chapter of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' will bring us the revelation of unexpected news. In the new volume of the manga based on the original work of Masashi Kishimotothe son of Naruto and Sarada will have a fierce battle with Mitsuki, which will result in a clear winner. On the other hand, Boruto will confess the truth about the whereabouts of his parents to Shikamaru, who will ask him for a favor that will require a lot of patience on his part. What will it be about?

In the following note, we will tell you all the information you need to know so as not to miss anything from the premiere of the new chapter of the manga, which promises to surprise all fans of the story with its revelations.

When does 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' manga 7 come out?

Chapter 7 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex'which will be titled 'The whereabouts of the sun', will be released on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. It should be noted that the manga, which officially premiered in August 2023, is published only once a month. This is because V Jumpthe magazine in charge of its publication, usually uses this method for all the titles it publishes.

Boruto and Mitsuki will star in a tough fight that will leave only one winner. Photo: LR composition/Shūeisha See also Culture professionals rise up for the "return of censorship"

Similarly, 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' It does not have a specific launch day, something that depends solely on the previously mentioned magazine. However, it does have a fixed pattern for releasing its releases, as it usually releases new chapters during the first week of the second fortnight of the month.

What time does episode 7 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' premiere?

'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex', chapter 7, It can be read from 10:00 am in Peru. The release of this new episode of the manga, written by Masashi Kishimotothe same creator of 'Naruto', and illustrated by Mikio Ikemotowill be carried out under the 'simulrelease' modality, that is, it will be carried out at the same time as Japan.

To enjoy this long-awaited chapter of the manga, we show you the time it will be released in various Latin American countries and Spain:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 9.00 am

9.00 am Colombia, Ecuador, Panama: 10.00 am

10.00 am Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic: 11.00 am

11.00 am Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 12.00 pm

12.00 pm Spain: 4.00 pm

How to read 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' in Manga Plus?

Chapter 7 of 'Boruto: Two Blue Vortex' will be available through Manga Plusservice belonging to Shueisha, publisher that is behind the diffusion of the manga. In its catalog you will find all the episodes of this title, as well as a wide variety of mangas that are under development. To read the publication you just have to enter the Web page from the platform and you will now be able to enjoy a wide variety of stories.

Boruto surprises Ino and Shikamaru with a revelation about his parents. Photo: LR composition/Shūeisha

Another way to access this title is through the official application of Manga Plus, which you can find enabled for Android or iOS mobile devices. In this app, a wide variety of titles are enabled, which you can read in languages ​​such as Spanish, English, French, among others, for free.