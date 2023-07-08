Hate loading bars in games? Currently they are not so annoying, especially now that we have storage methods such as solid state hard drives, which are capable of loading scenarios and levels in almost the blink of an eye. But, when loading screens and progress bars first came into our lives, they were truly a nightmare.

But the reasons to hate these bars is not limited to the fact that they took a long time to fill up, but it turns out that many times they were a lie. Alasdair Becket-King, made this known through his Twitter account.

“Game developers need to create a loading bar that scrolls at a constant speed and shows the actual time it takes for a game to load. Once this is done, they can move on to other things.”

What Alasdair didn’t expect was several developers responding to his post, letting him know that in many cases they are just an item to fill the gap while you wait for the game to continue and are not logically designed.

A former Nuclear Throne developer said he had never programmed a bar that worked correctly, while Spanish Raúl Rubio Munárriz of Tequila Works confessed that all the games he has worked on use a fake progress bar.

A developer who worked on Thomas Was Alone, a game that itself has several winks and jokes towards programming and logic, stated that players do not trust a loading bar that works correctly and smoothly. Which is why these jumping bars are preferred. Apparently this makes players feel like the game is actually loading.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note:Thank you Jebús for the SSDs and the technological advances! Writing this brought flashbacks to my mind, playing Street Fighter Alpha on PSX it was a nightmare.