A recent report about a cancer-causing chemical being detected in some dry shampoos may have you rethinking your hair care routine. But experts say there’s no single answer to how often you should wash your hair — or what you can do to maintain it on your days off.

“Some people think they need to wash their hair every day or their hair will be too oily,” said Dr. Anthony Rossi, an assistant dermatologist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York and a member of the Association of the American Academy of Dermatology. “If they give themselves a chance, they can see that they don’t actually have that greasy scalp or hair. And on the other hand, they may not tolerate going too long or too infrequently because they feel their scalp gets too oily.”

How often you should clean your locks depends on a number of factors, including hair type and style, how oily your scalp tends to get, and your activity levels.

“It’s kind of a personal effort,” Rossi said. Washing too often can leave hair dry and dull, while oil buildup from not washing enough can also cause odors and flaking.

when to wash

Rossi usually tells his patients that they should wash their hair once or twice a week. But if you’ve had chemical treatments that can make your hair drier — such as bleaching, perming or relaxing — you may want to wash it less than once a week to avoid breaking or breaking your hair or split ends, he said.

If your scalp is very oily, you may need to wash it once a day, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association website. Your age can also play a role.

“During puberty, we have this surge in hormones and therefore the sebaceous glands can enlarge. It’s one reason people get acne in their teens,” Rossi said. Children can have an oily scalp during puberty, so washing their hair more often can be helpful, she added.

Our scalp produces less oil as we age, according to the association.

Your hair may be more prone to drying out or breaking if it’s curly, the association says. Washing it too often can make this worse, so thick, curly hair usually doesn’t need to be washed daily or even weekly, according to the association.

But you should wash it at least every two to three weeks to keep your scalp and hair clean and healthy.

What to do between washes

Hair and scalp care doesn’t just happen in the shower. In between washes, you can do a few things to keep it clean and looking good – and protect it from damage.

“I think scalp hygiene is important. Just like grooming your beard, you want to take care of the skin underneath,” said Rossi. “Take care of and comb (your hair). This loosens the dead skin cells, the debris. You want to get wet if you can.

“At least massaging your scalp skin will also help loosen debris. So you don’t necessarily need to wash it with a shampoo, but keeping it clean is very helpful,” added Rossi. “You can also use products like leave-in conditioner or scalp oils that help nourish and moisturize the scalp.”

If you regularly sweat from exercise, you don’t have to wash your hair every time unless there’s an overgrowth of bacteria or your hair or scalp starts to smell, Rossi said. You can rinse with water if you want.

Most dry shampoos have been found to be safe for hair, but don’t rely on them often, Rossi said. “If you’re super oily, it’s good in a pinch. But you want to wash it away. You don’t want to accumulate it on your scalp either.”

If you notice excess oil around the hairline, you can clean it up with cosmetic absorbent papers, he added.

If you swim in a pool with your hair exposed to water, the chlorine can make your hair dry and brittle. Protect hair by wetting and conditioning it beforehand, wearing a tight-fitting swim cap, and immediately afterward, replenishing lost moisture using a shampoo and deep conditioner specially formulated for swimmers, according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association.

If you’re experiencing perpetual issues with your scalp or hair — such as dandruff, hair loss, or brittle hair — you should see a board-certified dermatologist who treats conditions in these areas, Rossi said.